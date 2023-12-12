Who is Brandon Smith? Georgia football player found dead ahead of state championship game

Brandon Smith was supposed to join his teammates at Manchester High School during Georgia’s 1-A Division 2 state championship game tonight. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it because he was found dead a day before the school’s first championship game since 1997.

The celebration turned into mourning as teammates, friends, and family members relived the memories brought by the 17-year-old player. As the Blue Devils play for the state championship against Bowdon, Smith’s cause of death remains undetermined.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Smith was a defensive stalwart for the Manchester Blue Devils

Smith is listed as a defensive and middle linebacker on his Hudl profile. He would have been eligible to play college football in 2026.

A joint statement by Meriweather County school superintendent and Manchester High School principal Suze Neal reads:

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith. Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed.”

He was reported missing since Saturday. Meanwhile, WBRL’s Chuck Williams reported that an investigation is being held at a crime scene half a mile from Manchester’s campus.

To honor Smith, Manchester Blue Devils team captains carried his jersey to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s 50-yard line before the opening coin toss.

Expand Tweet