Who are Brian Branch's parents? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

Following a stellar college football career, Brian Branch entered the 2023 NFL Draft as a top prospect. With the NFL event turning heads, the Alabama safety could be a good choice for a handful of teams.

Of course, an increased interest in the safety has also shifted the focus to Branch and his family. Born to father Clarence Branch III, and Sharon Branch, the athlete has always been encouraged to pursue his dreams. His parents, however, divorced when the safety was very young.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Sharon continues to support Brian Branch through every step, his father passed away early in his career. In 2019, Branch tweeted about his father not attending any of his football games, which was 'messing' him up.

His father passed away on March 20, 2019.

Alpha🐕 @BrianBB_1 it’s messing me up in the inside .. My dad has never been to one of my football gamesit’s messing me up in the inside .. My dad has never been to one of my football games 😪it’s messing me up in the inside ..

In fact, Brian's Twitter bio still reads 'R.I.P Dad'.

Furthermore, his dad was also a high school football player in New York. However, he joined the military instead of playing in college. Seeing as Branch would play in Alabama, his father would have certainly been proud.

“His dad was a sports, not just football, fanatic,” Sharon Branch said. “To see his son out there would just kind of be the icing on the cake for him, because he had such a love for the game like no other like I had ever known. It’s interesting because he was a Dallas Cowboys fan, and Brian is a Dallas Cowboys fan, and Brian never really even knew that. I think he would be very pleased.”

Brian's mother Sharon, on her end, is active on Twitter.

NFL @NFL @BrianBB_1



: 2023

: Stream on NFL+ Brian Branch really living out his childhood dreams. 🥺: 2023 #NFLDraft -- TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC: Stream on NFL+ Brian Branch really living out his childhood dreams. 🥺❤️ @BrianBB_1 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft -- TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SUpgWndqku

How did Brian Branch fare in the 2022 season?

The Alabama Crimson Tide safety has been a standout performer at this college. Helping the Crimson Tide secure their College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman, Brian Branch's game has continued to improve.

The six-foot player had an equally stellar 2022 campaign. He had 90 tackles, 14 for loss, three sacks, seven pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, and two interceptions.

Furthermore, Branch also made the All-American first-team in 2022.

With the 2023 NFL season right around the corner, it will be interesting to see who teams up with Branch for his rookie season.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes