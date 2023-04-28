Who was Bryan Bresee's sister Ella Bresee? New Orleans Saints DT's 15-year-old sister loses battle with brain cancer

Ella Bresee was the younger sister of New Orleans Saints rookie DT Bryan Bresee. She lost her battle with an advanced form of brain cancer in September 2022.

Her big brother, Bryan, announced the devastating news on Instagram, where he wrote under a picture of her:

"My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every blessed day with the fight you went through and how joyful you were throughout this battle. I never thought I would be here today saying bye to you. Thank you for bringing happiness to me and so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ever ask for, and I know heaven has gained a beautiful angel today; I love you forever and always, Ella bear."

What is Ella Strong? Florida State honored Bryan Bresee's sister ahead of Clemson game

Ella Strong was a gesture by Florida State University where they honoured Ella Bresee, the late younger sister of Clemson Tigers defensive standout Bryan Bresee.

The novel motion was made in an October matchup between Clemson and FSU. The home team emblazoned the words "Ella Strong" on a wall near their TD zone in honor of Ella, the 15-year-old sister of Bryan, who passed away from brain cancer in September.

The gesture from FSU came after Clemson honored legendary Seminoles coach Bobby Bowden following his death in August 2021. The two teams have a history of putting their rivalry aside in times of grief, such as in 2000 when Florida State held a moment's silence in memory of longtime Clemson sports information director Bob Bradley following his death from cancer.

Bryan Bresee continues to honor his sister's legacy through football

According to an interview granted by Bryan Bresee to the Washington Post, he said that he ended his Clemson career in her honor and will continue to play for her in the NFL.

The recently drafted New Orleans Saints DT noted in the interview:

"I'll carry that on for the rest of my life."

Before Ella's passing, she was honored by the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 10 during a game against Furman. However, she was not able to attend because of a setback. She had to be air-lifted from a hospital in Greenville to Washington, D.C. She, unfortunately, passed away 14 days later, on September 14, at the age of just 15.

"Every time I put on a jersey, it's to honour Ella," said Bryan in an emotional interview granted to ESPN that aired hours before the Draft.

