Who is the winningest coach in college football?

College football is one of the most competitive sports. Mainly because it has become that if a team doesn't go undefeated or nearly undefeated, postseason hopes and dreams begin to dwindle. While there are still plenty of opportunities for a bowl appearance, a national championship may no longer be possible.

Being the head coach of a college football team is a tall task and while some may make the jump from team to team for a better opportunity, there are some that have become the face of the university and created winning traditions for decades.

Which college football coach has the most wins?

Head coach John Gagliardi is the winningest college football coach in history with a 489-138-11 lifetime record. Gagliardi was head football coach for over six decades from 1949 to 2012.

Gagliardi first coached at Carroll College in Helena, Montana for four seasons before moving to St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota from 1953 to 2010. Gagliardi won four NAIA Football National Championships with St.John's University in 1963, 1965, 1976 and 2003.

John Gagliardi, the winningest coach in college fball history, has passed away at 91. He was a special man coaching at a special place, and I feel lucky to have spent time with him in 2015 at Saint John’s. @CSBSJU #johnnies #legend pic.twitter.com/yshEvJycrA — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) October 7, 2018

Gagliardi's coaching style has been talked about for years and is completely different than what is considered the "norm". Galiardi didn't use a whistle during practices, he didn't allow his players to call him "coach" and held practices that were no longer than 90 minutes each. Gagliardi also didn't require his college football players to workout on their own in the weight room and didn't allow tackling during practice.

His tenure in college football led to NCAA Division III creating a "Gagliardi Trophy" that was awarded to the best player in DIII college football.

John Gagliardi never cut anyone from the roster of his small Minnesota college's football team. His practices didn't exceed 90 minutes. And he was the winningest college football coach in history. He died Sunday. https://t.co/Tm2LIWcnCq — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 7, 2018

John Gagliardi retired as a college football coach in 2012 at the age of 86 years old. Gagliardi died at the age of 91 years old in October 2012.

Honorable Mention

Grambling State University head coach Eddie Robinson comes in at second on the win list with 408-168-15. Robinson coached Grambling State from 1941-1997.

Legendary Penn State head coach Joe Paterno is third on the college football win list. Paterno had a 401-135-3. Paterno became head coach of the Nittany Lions in 1966 until 2011 when he was forced to step down.

Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden came in fourth on the win list with a 377-129-4 record in his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. Bowden had just one losing season during his tenure.

Also fifth on the win list is Larry Kehres, who has a 322-24-3 record in his time as head coach of the University of Mount Union. He set a record for 11 NCAA Division III national titles.

