Who are the Buccaneers-Eagles football game announcers for today on ABC? All about Week 3 NFL game's coverage team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in a Week 3 NFL matchup. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Joe Buck is calling play-by-play, Troy Aikman is providing analysis, and Lisa Salters is handling sideline reporting.

Both franchises come into the game with a 2-0 record and will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have begun the post-Tom Brady era in the best way possible, beating the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears with relative ease.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been just as impressive, starting the season with a 2-0 record. They will look to go 3-0 for the second straight season.

All about the Buccaneers-Eagles football game announcers

Here's a summary of the profiles of the Buccaneers-Eagles football game announcers:

Joe Buck, Play-by-Play announcer

Joe Buck is an experienced sportscaster for ESPN. Buck is the son of sportscasting legend Jack Buck. Joe worked for Fox Sports from 1994 until 2022 before making the move to ESPN.

Buck notably served as a television play-by-play announcer for the World Series over 25 years from 1996 to 2021.

He also has experience covering the NFL, as he was Fox's lead play-by-play announcer. He acts as the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football.

Troy Aikman, Analyst

Troy Aikman is a legendary quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys during his Hall of Fame NFL career.

Aikman spent 12 years in the league and was a starter in each of those years. He led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins, marking arguably the best era in Cowboys' history.

Aside from his achievements with the Cowboys, Troy Aikman has an extensive individual accolade cabinet. He was the Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XXVII, a six-time Pro Bowler, the 1993 NFL completion percentage leader, and the 1997 NFL Man of the Year.

Aikman started every single game he played in the NFL and held numerous Dallas Cowboys franchise records. He was inducted into the Pro Football College Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

After retiring from the NFL, Aikman has worked extensively in broadcasting. He started serving as a color commentator for Fox Sports in 2001, holding the position till 2021.

Aikman later served as the color commentator of Monday Night Football since 2022. He serves as an analyst for NFL games during the regular season and playoffs.

Lisa Salters, Sideline Reporter

Salters is a journalist and former college basketball star. She has been a reporter for ESPN since 2000 and has covered numerous primetime events.

Salters' journalistic scope isn't merely limited to sports, as she has reported worldwide for ESPN, including a series of reports from the Middle East before the Iraq War. Furthermore, she has covered soccer world cups, Olympic games and NFL action.

Salter had worked on Monday Night Football since 2012 when ESPN announced that she would replace Suzy Kolber as a full-time solo sideline reporter.

She has served in that role with distinction, and her next assignment will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Philadelphia Eagles matchup.