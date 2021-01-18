Who are the Buffalo Bills playing next week? - NFL Playoffs 

For the first time in 27 years, the Buffalo Bills are heading back to the AFC Championship game next weekend. Buffalo is coming off a hard-fought victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. The wind impacted the Bills offense and made them rely on their running game to win the football game against Baltimore.

Buffalo will be watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns football game very closely on Sunday. Either the Bills will be heading to Kansas City to play the Chiefs, or they will be hosting the Cleveland Browns at home.

Let's take a look at how the Buffalo Bills matchup against the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

For the first time since 1994, we’re… pic.twitter.com/9QmONpoT4g — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 17, 2021

AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns

This would be the matchup that Buffalo would enjoy having for the AFC Championship game next weekend. If the Browns pull off the upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday it would set up a historic game, as the fixture would include two teams that have not had playoff success in a combined 59 years.

Cleveland has not made it to the AFC Championship since the 1989 NFL Playoffs and it has been a long 32 years for the Cleveland Browns fan base. Meanwhile, the Bills fan base has endured a 27-year drought.

In this scenario, the AFC Championship game would also have two quarterbacks that were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As of now, Baker Mayfield is the oldest quarterback on the AFC side of the playoffs. With Buffalo's win against the Ravens, Josh Allen is now the youngest quarterback left in the NFL Playoffs. The future is bright for both the Bills and Browns.

Advertisement

AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

If the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, they will welcome the Buffalo Bills. This would be a rematch of their Week 6 meeting that was won by Kansas City 26-17. In the Week 6 meeting, Kansas City leaned on their run game as Clyde Edwards-Helaire went on to rush for 161 yards on 26 attempts against the Bills.

Patrick Mahomes also threw for two touchdowns in the Chiefs' win while Josh Allen led the Bills in rushing yards against the Chiefs in Week 6. He also found the endzone twice through the air.

Stefon Diggs only recorded 46 receiving yards and a touchdown on 6 receptions.

Buffalo Bills are playing a different type of football since their Week 6 meeting with the Chiefs. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are dominating defensive secondary's. This is the meeting everyone wants to see happen next week.