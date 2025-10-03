  • home icon
  "Who cares who is mad?": Ryan Clark lauds Roger Goodell over Bad Bunny choice for Super Bowl halftime show amid NFL's efforts to go international

"Who cares who is mad?": Ryan Clark lauds Roger Goodell over Bad Bunny choice for Super Bowl halftime show amid NFL's efforts to go international

By Arnold
Published Oct 03, 2025 15:34 GMT
Ryan Clark lauds Roger Goodell over Bad Bunny choice for Super Bowl halftime show amid NFL
Ryan Clark lauds Roger Goodell over Bad Bunny choice for Super Bowl halftime show amid NFL's efforts to go international (Image Credits - IMAGN)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell drew mixed reactions from fans when it was confirmed that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2026. Some were not pleased with the decision to allow a foreign performer at the big game.

However, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has hailed Goodell's efforts to grow the league internationally by getting Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl.

"Bad Bunny is a genius pick for a Super Bowl halftime perform! The viewership just keeps growing, & who cares who is mad? The NFL has its eyes on the international prize, & there’s no one bigger. The NFL is the biggest sport in America, but their stars don’t shine as bright as F1 & soccer icons. So, what better way to get more people to tap into that Super Bowl than by bringing a star like Bad Bunny into the fold!" Clark tweeted on Thursday.
The 2026 Super Bowl will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It will be Bad Bunny's second performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny previously performed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during Super Bowl 2020. which was co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. At the time, he was a guest performer; however, for the upcoming Super Bowl, Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell plans to have games in Asia to tap into new markets

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell - Source: Imagn
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell - Source: Imagn

Last week, Roger Goodell discussed the possibility of hosting NFL games in Asia in the near future.

"I think our next step after Australia would be probably moving into Asia," Goodell said in Ireland via NFL.com. "That's a continent we'd like to be playing in. We are serious about being a global sport. We would like to get to 16 games so everyone is playing one game a year internationally."

The NFL will play a game in Melbourne, Australia, for the first time in the 2026 season. Goodell also said the goal is to play 16 international games per year.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

