In the 2022-2023 season, Case Keenum is the backup quarterback to Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

However, the 34-year-old veteran signal-caller could be asked to fill in for Allen against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Allen sprained his elbow in the Bills' Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

The veteran quarterback was asked about being prepared to face the Vikings in place of Allen in Week 10. He mentioned head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Keenum opened up on his mindset before the game:

"I'm doing the same thing I do every week, I prepare to play every week, every day, every period, every practice, every meeting, so it's the same just got a few more reps today," "I feel great, feel great with the communication, the mindset of the team with Dorsey, and the communication from Sean everybody and taking it a day at a time."

How many teams has Case Keenum played for in his NFL career?

Keenum is in his 10th season in the NFL and his first with the Buffalo Bills. He went undrafted in the NFL Draft but was signed by the Houston Texans in April 2012. The quarterback played two seasons for the Texans (2013 - 2014 to 2014 -2015) before playing for St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams for two seasons (2015-2016 to 2016- 2017).

After spending the 2017-2018 season with the Minnesota Vikings, he headed to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2018 - 2019 season. In March 2019, the Broncos traded the quarterback to the Washington Commanders. He played just one season with the Commanders before playing for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns moved the veteran quarterback, trading him to the Bills this offseason.

How many games has Case Keenum started in his career?

The quarterback has started a total of 64 games in his 10-year career in the NFL. He started 10 games for the Texans, 14 for the Rams and Vikings, and 16 for the Broncos. He also started eight games for Washington and two for the Browns.

The veteran QB with the Cleveland Browns

He's played in two games this season for the Bills but hasn't started a game for them. That could all change in Week 10 when he makes his 65th career start against his former team, the Vikings.

