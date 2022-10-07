Who is Channing Crowder's wife, Aja Crowder?

Channing Crowder is a name that you must have heard of by now. The former NFL linebacker is part of Brandon Marshall's podcast I AM ATHLETE alongside Chad Johnson and Fred Taylor. He also currently co-hosts The Pivot with Taylor and Ryan Clark.

Crowder comes from a football background. His father is former NFL defensive lineman Randy Crowder, a sixth-round pick also selected by the Miami Dolphins in 1974. Crowder also has a son bearing all his names, so maybe we might find another Crowder playing for the Dolphins in the next decade.

Crowder has gone viral several times due to his out-of-pocket comments, brash demeanor, and tendency to go off the script. Call him what you want, this man sure knows how to get the internet buzzing.

Here, we will be putting his antics to the side and look at his personal life, specifically his significant other, Aja Crowder.

Who is Aja Crowder?

Aja Crowder is the wife of the former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder. Aja Crowder has an athletic background, and she played Division 1 tennis while attending Howard University.

Aja Crowder often shares pictures from her daily activities with her Instagram followers. She is also a realtor who has concluded deals all over Miami and other parts of the United States of America.

She is also an on-air personality, appearing in shows like Baller Wives and contributing to I AM ATHLETE, a podcast co-hosted by her husband.

How old is Aja Crowder?

Aja Crowder is 36 years old. She was born on June 10, 1986 and is three years younger than her doting husband of over a decade.

How did Channing Crowder meet Aja Crowder?

How the Crowders met isn't known to the public at this point. But, likely, they met sometime during Crowder's time playing for the Miami Dolphins.

What's known is that they had a lovely courtship period, and they tied the knot in 2011. In addition, the Crowders are known to be pretty vocal and downright hilarious when together, as evidenced by their meme-filled conversation with Kevin Hart in 2021.

Do Channing Crowder and Aja Crowder have children?

Yes, the Crowders have children. They have three kids together. Their kids are Channing Crowder III, Ava, and Chaz Lee.

