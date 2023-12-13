Who are the Chargers-Raiders announcers on Amazon Prime? All about NFL Week 15 TNF game's coverage team

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night as the LA Chargers go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders, with kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Both the Chargers and Raiders have had disappointing seasons and won't be playing playoff football this season.

However, Thursday night's game is still a divisional matchup that will be shown live on Amazon Prime.

Who are the announcers for TNF in Week 15?

The announcers for Thursday Night Football are the usual crew of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

Michaels and Herbstreit were hired as the announcers for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime back in March 2022. However, since taking over the job, fans have been critical of Michaels and his lack of enthusiasm in calling the games.

However, Michaels appeared on "Richard Dietsch’s Sports Media Podcast" and said Amazon was supportive of his work.

“From the Amazon people, nothing but support,” said Michaels. “I think they understood what this was. We’re making the most of it. I mean, you just can’t oversell something. Do you want me to sell you a 20-year-old Mazda? That’s what you’re asking me to do. I can’t sell you a used car. …

“I’ve kind of gone down that road a little bit in games that have been bad in the past. But this game was horrifically bad. What were you supposed to do at that point? And away I went.”

Kaylee Hartung is the sideline reporter for Week 15's Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime. She has held the role since the network got the rights to the Thursday Night games in 2022.

Who is favored to win the Chargers-Raiders matchup?

The LA Chargers are +130 underdogs, while the Las Vegas Raiders are -155 favorites, with the Raiders being three-point favorites. The over/under is set at 34 points.

The big storyline around this game is that Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having finger surgery. Replacing Herbert will be Easton Stick, who has been with LA since 2019.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, is continuing to start Aidan O'Connell despite the Raiders losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

Los Angeles and Las Vegas are both 5-8 but are both long shots to make the playoffs this season.

