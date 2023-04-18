Who was Chris Smith's girlfriend B. Simone? Ex-NFL star and partner's relationship explored

The tragic death of Chris Smith, a former defensive end in the NFL, has shaken the football community to the core, as he touched many on the football field.

We also look back at the personal life of Smith and all that he leaves behind. While it's unknown who he was dating at the time of his demise, his last confirmed relationship was two years ago with B. Simone.

Simone is a comedian who dated the football star for a few months before their relationship ended in 2021. She has appeared on Wild N' Out on-and-off since Season 5 and is a Dallas native.

When she was dating Chris Smith, she called him the love of her life. However, things soured, and the player moved from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens. When she broke up, she did not specify the reason:

“Don’t introduce me to a vibe you can’t maintain. Be consistent, or you won’t be here.”

She also commented on fearful men and those who consider themselves superior. Based on these indications, it does not seem to have been a happy split. The mutual antipathy was also corroborated by Chris Smith at the time, who wrote:

“Success is like lust; she’s good for the touch. She’s good for the moment, but she’s never enough.”

Chris Smith's professional career explored

Chris Smith's tragic passing away continues to cast a pall over the world of football.

He played college football for the University of Arkansas, having played high school football at West Rowan. It was his high school, which initially broke the news of his tragic demise.

West Rowan Football @WRowan_Football Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! https://t.co/9oVKyM4Gs2

He played for many teams in the NFL. Selected in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he played three years for them before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. After staying a year there, Smith moved to division rivals Cleveland Browns and played with them for two seasons.

He played for both Carolina Panthers on the practice squad and with Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, at which time he began dating Simone. Thereafter, he moved to the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 before moving to the Houston Texans the same season.

He did not play in the NFL in 2021 and was trying to resurrect his career in the XFL. He was a member of the Seattle Sea Dragons this season.

