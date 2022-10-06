Who is Cole Beasley's wife, Kyrstin Beasley?

Cole Beasley has announced his retirement after an eventful eleven years in the NFL. Beasley hasn't always been a household name, as he never had huge offers coming out of high school, nor was he sought after following college. He was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft, though the Dallas Cowboys later picked him up.

11 years later, he is hanging up his cleats to be a full-time husband and dad to his wife Kyrstin and their sons. Beasley has had his time in the NFL and now it's time to reap the fruits of his hard work.

Who is Kyrstin Beasley?

Kyrstin Beasley is the wife of former Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley. She is an assistant attorney general from Texas, USA and is known to be one of the most passionate WAGs in the NFL. It is not unusual to see her cheering for her husband from the stands during games. She is protective of her husband, as evidenced by the occasional Twitter back and forth that she has with trolls following matches.

Kyrstin Beasley is active on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. On these platforms, she shows off her lovely family, sends words of encouragement to her husband, and also posts motivational talks. Aside from what she posts on social media, Kyrstin is pretty private and does not feed the paparazzi with press fodder.

How old is Kyrstin Beasley?

Kyrstin is 32 years old and was born on May 7, 1990, in Texas, United States of America. She is of mixed ethnicity and studied at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

How did Cole Beasley and Kyrstin Beasley meet?

It is currently unclear how and when the couple met due to the privacy of the pair. However, we know that they tied the knot on July 28, 2014. Since their marriage, we haven't heard whispers of infidelity, breakup rumors, or any other commonplace misdemeanor. The two seem very happy and are enjoying their lives together.

Do Cole Beasley and Kyrstin Beasley have any children?

Yes, Cole Beasley and Kyrstin Beasley have three lovely children named Ace Beasley, Everett Beasley, and Jovie Beasley.

