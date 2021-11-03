Who is Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend? All you need to know about Nessa Diab

Colin Kaepernick is still technically a free agent in the NFL but has stayed relevant off the field lately. The former San Francisco 49er has started up his own publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing, and plans to publish a memoir through it.

Colin Kaepernick is trending after Netflix aired his limited series, "Colin in Black and White." The six-episode series highlights his teenage years and has caught fire for positive and negative reasons. Kaepernick has faced quite the adversity over the past several years, but he's had a partner by his side through hard times since last playing in the NFL: Nessa Diab. But who exactly is Colin Kaepernick's long-term girlfriend?

All you need to know about Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab

Colin Kaepernick might be a well-known figure in pop culture, but Nessa Diab is no stranger to the spotlight herself.

Nessa is a radio host and reality television host who got her first big break with MTV back in 2013. She hails from an Egyptian family and spent her early life traveling back and forth from California to Saudi Arabia.

Nessa Diab graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in mass communications. After college, she received her radio show covering news in the Bay Area called "The Baydestrian Report."

From there, Nessa Diab began gaining traction in her career by interviewing rising artists and celebrities on her Wild 94.9 radio show and YouTube. MTV gave Nessa Diab her first big gig as the host of "Girl Code," a series featuring female actresses, musicians, comedians, and celebrities discussing women's sisterhood.

Nessa Diab started a long career with MTV and VH1, hosting a variety of one-offs, reunions, and award shows. After four seasons of "Girl Code," she hosted the MTV Woodie Awards, The Real World Aftershow, Snooki & Jwoww Aftershow, Teen Mom Aftershow, and several The Challenges reunions.

Colin Kaepernick has made a name for himself as an activist, but so has Nessa Diab, making them a perfect pair. Nessa and Colin Kaepernick co-founded the Know Your Right Camp, a multi-city initiative for disadvantaged youth. The program recently started a legal defense initiative for victims of excessive force from police and civil rights violations.

Even before Colin Kaepernick's initial protest in the NFL, Nessa Diab led Plan B One Step's Perfectly Imperfect national campaign, which encouraged young women to take control of their reproductive health. She also hosts a yearly prop pamper event for underprivileged girls in high school and other female empowerment programs.

While she's heavily invested in her community and activism, Nessa Diab still hosts her shows. Since 2018, she's hosted her show on NBCUniversal called "Talk Stoop." The show is an intimate setting where Nessa interviews on a prop stoop and spends 20 minutes talking with her person of interest about their career highlights, life stories, and current events.

On top of "Talk Stoop," Nessa also hosts "Nessa on Air," a highly successful hip-hop drive-time radio show on NYC's top-rated Hot 97 station. The show is the top-rated afternoon hip-hop show with 18-34-year-olds and is nationally syndicated in over 15 markets.

The 40-year-old is seven years older than Colin Kaepernick and the two have been a power couple since 2015, going public a few months later in early 2016. The couple have been together for about six years and are only currently dating, not married or engaged.

