"Who comes in with that mindset?": Deion Sanders furious over Shedeur Sanders facing heat for refusing to play as Lamar Jackson's backup

Despite not hearing his name called in the first two days of the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders did not want to play for the Baltimore Ravens. He reportedly told the franchise not to select him with its No. 141 pick. The quarterback was ultimately drafted by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144.

Ad

Deion Sanders, the two-time Super Bowl champion and Shedeur's father, is not a fan of his son's decision to turn down the opportunity.

"They forget I played for Baltimore, so me and (Ravens executive) Ozzie (Newsome) are cool," Deion said on Monday, via the "New Heights" podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He understood that whole conversation, and he wanted to talk to Shedeur as well as you want to talk to me, and I put Shedeur on the phone and Shedeur, I don't want to say how it went, but how in the world can somebody fault him for saying or thinking? Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years, like who comes in with that mindset?"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The former NFL cornerback lashed out at people who wants Shedeur to sit behind and learn the game.

"When have the pros ever developed anybody?" Deion said. "By the time you get to the NFL, they expect you to know what you need to do and then do it, or somebody else go, get in there and do it. Now they teach you their playbook, but development and teaching you how to route folks up and how to block and hold that point? Man, please."

Ad

Life hasn't been rainbows and lilies for Shedeur in Cleveland. He was the team's fourth-choice quarterback until the Browns traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is competing for snaps with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel and hasn't made his NFL debut yet.

Shedeur Sanders on his role with the Browns

Shedeur Sanders is not letting his position in the Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart affect his mentality. He sees the silver lining, thinking of it as getting six games a week rather than one on the weekend. The rookie added that the scout team and receivers consider every day a game day.

Ad

Sanders highlighted that the receivers on the scout team are explosive and just need an opportunity. He is grateful to have them with him whenever he competes.

The Browns will visit Ford Field on Sunday to take on the Detroit Lions. It will be interesting to see if Sanders will be given some playing time after Joe Flacco's disappointing start to the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.