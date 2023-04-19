Who is Derrick Coleman? Packers add NFL's first legally deaf offensive player to coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers hired Derrick Coleman as an assistant to player engagement. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news via Twitter.

The official NFL Operations website summarizes the role of player engagement personnel into four pillars: continuing education, financial literacy, professional development, and personal development. Coleman will report to the Packers' director of player engagement and former NFL offensive lineman Grey Ruegamer.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Green Bay Packers hired Derrick Coleman — who lost his hearing at age 3, began playing football in middle school and became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player for the Seahawks in 2013 — as an assistant to player engagement. Green Bay Packers hired Derrick Coleman — who lost his hearing at age 3, began playing football in middle school and became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player for the Seahawks in 2013 — as an assistant to player engagement.

This designation adds another chapter to Coleman’s inspirational NFL journey. The former UCLA standout became the first legally deaf offensive player in the league when he made the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster in 2012. It was a huge step forward for someone who went undrafted despite finishing with over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior.

Aside from being a fullback, he was also a valuable special teams contributor for Seattle. Derrick Coleman helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos. After three seasons with the Seahawks, he suited up with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

He ended his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Coleman finished his career with 128 receiving yards, 46 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in 63 games.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, he got the play calls by reading people’s lips. That’s why then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson removed his mouthpiece every time Coleman was in the huddle. He also uses hearing aids that, on a scale of one to ten, with ten being the highest, improve his hearing level to seven. Without them, his hearing scale is at one.

Derrick Coleman is a source of strength for other deaf people

Schefter shared that Coleman started to lose his hearing at age 3. This limitation did not hinder him from playing football, a sport he began to take up in middle school. He has been used to adjusting all his life, especially in making football work. That’s why he made the seamless transition from a tailback to becoming Marshawn Lynch’s lead blocker.

But aside from helping his team win, he is also helping other individuals by being their source of strength. Jake Kovalcik, the father of identical twins Riley and Erin, shared a letter one of his daughters wrote for Coleman.

Meanwhile, Derrick Coleman said in his reply letter to the New Jersey-based family:

“I want you to know that I always try my best in everything I do and have faith in you and your twin sister too. Even though we wear hearing aids, we can still accomplish our goals and dreams. If you or your family ever in Seattle, I hope we can all get together and play some sports or games.”

EvoShield @EvoShield Seahawks FB Derrick Coleman, first deaf player in NFL history got a letter from a fan & he responded #FeelGoodFriday http://t.co/GRzen9Y3BP Seahawks FB Derrick Coleman, first deaf player in NFL history got a letter from a fan & he responded #FeelGoodFriday http://t.co/GRzen9Y3BP

The Kovalciks were inspired to write a letter after watching his commercial, wherein he shared his story from a bullied youngster to an NFL player.

He might not be playing in the NFL anymore, but in his new role, Derrick Coleman can continue to inspire current Packers players to improve themselves both on and off the field.

