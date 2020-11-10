NFL Free Agency: Las Vegas Raiders trying out FB Derrick Coleman

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in four running backs for tryouts this week ahead of Sunday's AFC West showdown with the Denver Broncos.

One of those backs is Derrick Coleman, who was the fullback on the Seattle Seahawks' 2013 Super Bowl championship team. Coleman was the first legally deaf offensive player in NFL history.

Deaf by age 3, @Seahawks Derrick Coleman didn’t let that stop him winning a Super Bowl ring: http://t.co/JdpUB6p6FH pic.twitter.com/0IhJcs7bvA — CNN International (@cnni) August 12, 2015

The Raiders are one of the few NFL teams that uses a true fullback. Their regular fullback, Alec Ingold, suffered a rib injury in last Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coleman last played in the league in 2018, for the Arizona Cardinals. The 30-year-old Los Angeles native and UCLA product had a tryout for the Las Vegas Raiders last season (when they were still in Oakland) but wasn't picked up by the team.

Coleman was mostly used as a blocker on that champion Seahawks team, and some in the passing game. (Similar to how Raiders coach Jon Gruden uses Ingold.) In Seattle's Super Bowl victory over the Broncos, Coleman recorded a special-teams tackle but didn't get a carry or a catch.

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have any significant injuries among their other running backs. They rank 9th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, led by second-year standout Josh Jacobs. Individually, Jacobs is third in the NFL in rushing with 588 yards, although he's far behind top-two rushers Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) and Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans).

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most fumble-prone teams in the league, however. Their seven fumbles this season rank third in the league, so perhaps they'd looking for more sure-handed options in the backfield.

The other running backs the Raiders are trying out include Rod Smith, Tre Madden and Tommy Bohanon.