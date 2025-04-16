"Who is this dork?" - Julian Edelman hilariously roasts Bill Belichick on former Patriots HC's 73rd birthday

Julian Edelman took a light-hearted jab at longtime coach Bill Belichick during a reel shared Wednesday by the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast, coinciding with Belichick’s 73rd birthday. In the clip, Edelman reflected on a moment from his rookie year involving a video of Belichick preparing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“I YouTubed Bill and I found the video of him making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” Edelman said. “He puts peanut butter on both breads, and the jelly to peanut butter ratio was so dorky. Like, who is this guy? I just remember as a rookie watching that, and I was like, who is this dork? But he’s a smart guy…”

The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday Bill Belichick.”

Belichick’s legacy spans nearly five decades:

1975-78: Assistant coach/special teams coach at the Baltimore Colts and Denver Broncos

1979–1990: Defensive coordinator at Bill Parcells's New York Giants; Two Super Bowl wins.

1991-1999: Head coach at Cleveland Browns, assistant head coach/defensive backs coach at New England Patriots (1996) and the New York Jets (1997-1999)

2000-2023: Head coach at the New England Patriots

In 24 seasons, Bill Belichick won 17 division titles, nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships. Additionally, he set the NFL records for playoff coaching wins (31) and ranks third in regular season victories (302).

One of Bill Belichick’s most productive players, Edelman contributed significantly during the Patriots's postseason runs. He ranks third all-time in postseason receptions and yards and was named Super Bowl 2019 MVP.

While the moment was shared in jest, it added a personal layer to the dynamic between Julian Edelman and one of the NFL’s most accomplished coaches.

Jason Whitlock questions Bill Belichick’s professionalism and Shedeur Sanders' jersey honor

Analyst Jason Whitlock raised concerns over recent actions by two of football’s most recognizable figures: Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick. On Wednesday’s episode of “Fearless,” Whitlock critiqued both men for what he described as questionable judgment in their respective roles.

Reacting to the University of Colorado’s decision to retire Shedeur Sanders’s jersey number, Whitlock questioned the move's merit. Suggesting the decision was more about personal branding than athletic legacy, the veteran analyst said,

“And this guy’s getting his number retired? Nobody’s going to wear number two anymore at Colorado because this guy had a cup of coffee—two years at Colorado—and won 13 games and lost 12? I saw this yesterday, and I just fell out laughing.”

He argued that Sanders’s achievements (7,000 passing yards and 64 TDs) did not yet place him among the school’s top historical players.

Turning to Belichick, the media personality criticized the 73-year-old for allowing his 24-year-old girlfriend to attend a UNC practice session. “All these guys have gone mad,” he said, questioning the coach’s priorities.

YouTuber Jay Skapinac supported the critique, saying Belichick’s recent actions contradicted his longstanding image as a focused, no-nonsense football leader.

