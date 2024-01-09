Who is Dylan Isaacs? Buffalo Bills fan shot dead in Miami after Dolphins game

Reports have emerged of the shocking murder of Dylan Isaacs, a Buffalo Bills fan who attended their Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills were on the road and needed to win the match to secure the AFC East top seed, which they accomplished with a 21-14 victory.

It was a consequential game in terms of the 2023 NFL season but after the tragic news about Dylan Isaacs, it seems too trivial. Reportedly, the Buffalo fan got into a confrontation in the parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and things escalated from there.

He was only 30 years old when he was shot dead and leaves behind his mother and younger brother. It is a horrific ending to the regular season.

Buffalo Bills fan Dylan Isaacs' body to be flown back to Canada after tragic incident

A 'GoFundMe' page has been set up for Dylan Isaacs and gives more details of what allegedly happened. A verbal altercation ensued after the game and an unknown male assailant tried to hit him and his friends with his vehicle before speeding off. As they chased after him, he reportedly got out of his car and shot Dylan. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

His mother Sue and brother Bradyn are now making funeral arrangements stemming from this senseless death. He will be flown back to Six Nations, Canada to be put to rest. His aunt Cecelia Skye will reportedly be in-charge of the funds.

Second fan death this season associated to Miami Dolphins

Dylan Isaacs' death is extremely unfortunate, to say the least. And we do not know the identity of the perpetrator and if he was a Dolphins fan. This is the second time this season that a fan has passed away following an AFC East game against Miami.

Earlier towards the beginning of this season, 53-year Dale Mooney apparently got into a scuffle when the New England Patriots were hosting the Dolphins at the Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023. The incident took place in the fourth quarter and he had to be taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead before midnight. The Pats fan reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

The NFL regularly stirs up emotions amongst fans as they compete to win games. But it should never lead to such tragic consequences. As with Mooney then, we keep Dylan Isaacs in our thoughts and prayers now.