Who is Eric Herschmann? Under-fire Brett Favre hires ex-White House lawyer to fight welfare fraud case 

Brett Favre has hired a high-profile lawyer to help with his welfare fund case. Eric Herschmann has agreed to take the legendary quarterback's case as he is being sued. He is one of several people being sued for allegedly misappropriating welfare funds to help build a new volleyball stadium for his alma mater, the University of Mississippi.

Herschmann has taken on high-profile cases in the past, most notably working with former President Donald Trump. His testimonies appeared during the hearings regarding the incident at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He was a senior advisor to the Trump administration. He represented the former President in his first impeachment trial before becoming an advisor. He was only with the administration for about a year, and went his separate way when Trump lost his re-election campaign.

He's been practicing law since 1996 and only stopped to join the Trump administration. Herschmann has since gone back to practicing law.

Why did Eric Herschmann take on Brett Favre's case?

Eric Herschmann is no stranger to defending those in the public eye accused of wrongdoing. Former President Donald Trump and Brett Favre are both exceptionally famous, which may have been a factor in Herschmann's decision to represent them.

According to Axios.com, Favre's case was only taken because Herschmann believes he's innocent:

“I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced that he did nothing wrong. Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help.”

He went on to say that he believes the legendary quarterback was unaware of any wrongdoing:

“To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct."

Text messages from Favre seem to imply that he did know about it, with one of them reading:

"Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center?"

It will be up to Herschmann to prove the quarterback's innocence. He will need to explain the leaked text messages that seem to implicate the former Green Bay Packers star. We will see if he is successful in his efforts.

