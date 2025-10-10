"Who the f**k are you?": Michael Irvin spews venom on Brandon Jacobs & co. for dissing Deion Sanders and questioning his greatness

Former NFL wideout Michael Irvin has staunchly defended fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders after hosts of the &quot;Facts Over Feelings&quot; podcast undermined the legendary cornerback. In August, two-time Super Bowl-winning running back Brandon Jacobs and others on the podcast discussed how Sanders played in an era where the receivers weren't as fast and productive as the current crop in the NFL. The podcast crew also showed Irvin and Jerry Rice as theWhen Irvin caught hold of the video, he responded to the podcast members on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.&quot;Are you sh*tting me?&quot; Irvin said. &quot;We (Irvin and Rice) are the two most accomplished receivers in the history of this game when you're talking about the most important thing is championships. And your stupid a*s talking about running fast, like people weren't running fast back then. Are you sh*tting me?&quot;Irvin also dissed the &quot;Facts Over Feelings&quot; podcast hosts.&quot;What the hell are you talking about?&quot; Irvin said. &quot;I don't even know your name. And I certainly don't know your game. Because I don't see you every year with a gold jacket in that Hall of Fame room. I don't see you anywhere with great players are, so, who the f*ck are you?&quot;Irvin played his entire 12-year NFL career with the Cowboys. He won three Super Bowls with them.Meanwhile, Sanders played 14 years in the NFL. He won the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 1995 and with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.Irvin and Sanders were teammates at Dallas for five seasons.Michael Irvin was pushing for Deion Sanders to get Dallas Cowboys HC job in the offseasonFormer Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Irvin - Source: GettyWhen the Dallas Cowboys didn't extend Mike McCarthy's contract in January, Michael Irvin was pushing for Deion Sanders to get the coaching job at the franchise.Sanders had led Colorado to a 9-4 record in the 2024 season. The Buffs also produced the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.Eventually, the Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next coach. Sanders, on the other hand, signed an extension with CU in the offseason.