Ignacio 'Lou' Molinet, a former professional American footballer of Cuban descent, played in the 1927 season with the Frankford Yellow Jackets of the NFL. His league appearance marks a significant point in the game's history.

Given that the name Molina is of Catalan origin and Lou's parents had immigrated to Cuba from Spain, it seems likely that they were either Catalan or of Catalan descent. He received much of his education in the United States, first attending the Peddie School in New Jersey before enrolling at Cornell University. In New Jersey, he continued the educational path set down by his older brother Joaquin. The latter was later honored with an induction into the Cornell Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ignacio Molinet grew up and schooled while living on a sugar plantation owned by his family. Then, in 1918, he started at Peddie, where he excelled in basketball, baseball, and football. He played for Earl C. MacArthur and John D. Plant, two of Peddie's most renowned Hall of Fame coaches, and was known by the nicknames "Molly" and "Big Molly."

Molinet played basketball and football at Cornell University, where he stood out. He scored the lone touchdown against the University of Pennsylvania on November 25, 1926. The contest ended in a 10-10 tie, and the Cornell Big Red finished the season 6-1-1.

Ignacio Molinet in the NFL

Molinet's 5-foot-11, 195-pound stature meant he was a strong contender to be a professional fullback, irrespective of what he was nicknamed or why. Prior to Molinet's arrival in 1927, the Yellow Jackets had never experienced a losing season. They were coming off a championship year in which Frankford went 14-1-1. The Yellow Jackets were a reliable, prosperous team in the early years of the NFL.

Molinet played in the NFL for only one season. For the 1928 season, he did not join the group again. After the 1931 season, the squad disbanded.

However, Molinet's impact is noteworthy to the expanding Latino sorority in collegiate and professional modern football. The signing of Molinet paved the way for those who filled comparable roles in the decades that followed.

The first set of players, perhaps aided by Molinet, depicts the accounts of playmakers in attack, primarily halfbacks and fullbacks. This came in spite of the increasing number of Hispanic linemen and kickers in the world today. Almost all Latinos who entered the league between 1927 and the early 1950s occupied similar spots.

