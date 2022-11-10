Who is going to buy the Commanders? Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z and John W. Henry lining up to buy franchise  

The Washington Commanders are officially up for sale, and a slew of billionaires are reportedly lining up to buy the team. Rumors have been rife since Forbes broke the news that team owner Dan Snyder had hired Bank of America to broker a potential sale of the franchise.

So far, there has been no public declaration from anyone about their interest in purchasing the Commanders. That is likely due to the rumored asking price of $7 billion, which is more than 1.5 times what the Walter-Penner Family Ownership Group paid for the Denver Broncos earlier this year.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



The The asking price for the Washington Commanders is expected to go for about $7 billion (!!), according to @JayGlazer . The hope is for something to get done within the next six months.The #Broncos recently sold for a record $4.65 billion. Washington could go for way, way more. The asking price for the Washington Commanders is expected to go for about $7 billion (!!), according to @JayGlazer. The hope is for something to get done within the next six months.The #Broncos recently sold for a record $4.65 billion. Washington could go for way, way more.

Despite the steep asking price, a sale is likely to go through. But who will buy the Commanders? Let's look at those rumored to be interested in purchasing the franchise.

Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z, and Matthew McConaughey reportedly in talks to buy the Commanders

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rap legend Jay-Z are touted to be interested in buying the franchise. The unlikely duo are reportedly moving forward with their plans to buy the franchise. The report gained more traction after they were even spotted getting dinner together in Los Angeles.

TMZ @TMZ A Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership to buy the Washington Commanders seems to be full throttle ... because Monday night the two billionaires grabbed dinner in LA -- breaking bread for more than two hours. tmz.com/2022/11/08/jay… A Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership to buy the Washington Commanders seems to be full throttle ... because Monday night the two billionaires grabbed dinner in LA -- breaking bread for more than two hours. tmz.com/2022/11/08/jay…

Bezos has often been spotted at NFL games, especially on Thursday Night Football. Amazon signed an 11-year, $11 billion deal with the NFL for the exclusive rights to stream Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Bezos was among those touted to purchase the Broncos, but he eventually dropped out of the race to purchase the franchise. But with Jay-Z by his side, the Amazon mogul could finally become an NFL team owner.

Bezos is among the handful of people on the planet who wouldn't balk at the $7 billion asking price for the franchise. He's reportedly worth $114.5 billion, meaning the Commanders' asking price, while eye-popping, is only a fraction of his wealth.

With Jay-Z by his side, and actor Matthew McConaughey also joining the fray, it's looking increasingly likely that Bezos will attempt to buy the franchise.

John W. Henry also interested in buying the Washington Commanders

Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club owner John W. Henry is also reportedly interested in buying the Commanders.

Henry is reportedly looking to sell Liverpool to generate the funds needed to buy the Washington franchise.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC When FSG owner John Henry bought Liverpool, he knew that if he got it roughly right both on and off the pitch then he would stand to make a huge profit when he passes the club on to someone or something else... When FSG owner John Henry bought Liverpool, he knew that if he got it roughly right both on and off the pitch then he would stand to make a huge profit when he passes the club on to someone or something else... https://t.co/LCAr5belaG

Henry, who is also the co-owner of NASCAR's RFK Racing, bought Liverpool in 2010 and turned the fledgling giants into behemoths. Since 2010, Liverpool have won the FA Cup, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Champions League once, and the English League Cup twice. The franchise also ended its 30-year wait for the English League title in 2020. The team is reportedly worth 10 times what Henry paid to acquire it in 2010.

Henry bought the Red Sox in 2002 and helped them end their 86-year wait for a World Series win in 2004. They have since won the World Series thrice. Henry has showcased that he's an expert at turning a franchise's fortunes, which is exactly what Washington needs, having last won the Super Bowl in 1992.

