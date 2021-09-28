Who is Gracie Hunt? All you need to know about Chiefs' owner's daughter

Gracie Hunt is famous in NFL circles as the daughter of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs. She is also the granddaughter of Lamar Hunt, the former Chiefs owner. Lamar is famous for being a key piece in the AFL-NFL merger and the owner who gave the Championship Game the name of Super Bowl.

What does Gracie Hunt currently do?

Gracie is a famous model who competes in beauty pageants.

She recently competed for the Miss Kansas crown. However, beauty contests weren't supposed to be her career until she went to college. That was when tragedy stuck and forced Gracie out of sports. She told Fox News recently:

“I never watched the [beauty] competitions growing up because we were very traditional sports focus. I got my fourth serious concussion, which ended my soccer career. That was a really difficult thing for someone who wanted to play in college. When you lose that, suddenly you have to decide, ‘Who am I outside of this?"

Even though she retired from soccer, she was still into fitness. Hunt then launched a Chiefs-themed fitness center in May called Chiefs Fit, where the goal is to help people with their nutrition and workouts.

Why is Gracie Hunt on the news?

Hunt was taking pictures before the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Long snapper James Winchester was spotted looking at her as she took the pictures.

It would be funny to know what the owner of the Chiefs thinks of a player staring at his daughter before a game. Winchester, after all, plays in a position where the value is not that big.

However, Clark Hunt probably has more important stuff to be concerned about right now. The Chiefs' record dropped to 1-2, the first time that Kansas City has had a losing record since Mahomes became the starter for the franchise. Both sides of the ball are struggling, with the exception of Mahomes and a few others. The team is already two games behind the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos, who share the AFC West crown.

Winchester could have led to some discomfort or awkward moments with his actions, but this will probably just end in some locker room banter. The Chiefs have more important stuff to be concerned about right now.

