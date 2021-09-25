NFL Rumors: 3 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs should sign Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon has been one of the biggest "what if" cases in the NFL over the last decade. Gordon was a rising star in the NFL before substance abuse suspensions derailed his career time and time again.

His sophomore season was one of the most promising seasons from a young wide receiver in history. On his 159 targets, he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. There has been a clamor from a section of Kansas City Chiefs fans to make a move for Gordon, who was reinstated by the NFL on Friday.

The Chiefs might not have an obvious need for another pass catcher. But his skill set would add a little something to the offense already in place.

NFL informed suspended former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon that it is reinstating him, sources tell ESPN. Gordon is expected to be eligible to play as early as Week 4.

3 reasons for the Chiefs to consider signing Josh Gordon

#1 - Gordon complements Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman

The Chiefs rely on their lightning-quick speed as much as any team in the NFL. Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are all speedsters. Gordon has the requisite speed to fit that mould but is more physical at the line of scrimmage than the rest. His physicality and route-running complement Hill and Hardman's pace.

Gordon is also good at moving the chains. Of his 247 career receptions, Gordon has earned a first-down on 224 of them. It's a valuable trait in the NFL, and Gordon is as good as anyone at it when he plays.

#2 - Andy Reid can maximize his talents in his scheme

Gordon wasn't just talented during his breakout season with the Browns. Whenever Gordon played in-between suspensions, he showed flashes of his insane talent.

From 2012 to 2019, Pro Football Focus valued him highly as one of the top 45 wide receivers in the NFL. Gordon's 17.2 yards per reception is also the most of any wide receiver in the NFL since 2012.

Gordon's career grade/rank among WRs (2012-2019):

🔹 81.6 PFF Grade (44th)



🔹 81.6 PFF Grade (44th)

Andy Reid has maximized as much talent as possible since joining the Chiefs. Reid schemes players open as well as any play-caller in the NFL.

The Chiefs' love of throwing the deep ball would make this union a perfect fit. Patrick Mahomes will have an embarrassment of riches at his disposal on every play. Reid wouldn't even have to play Gordon more than rotational snaps to maximize his value.

#3 - You can't have enough depth in the NFL

The final reason the Chiefs should sign Gordon is depth. The 2021 season has already seen a glut of players go down with injuries. If Hill, Hardman or Robinson get hurt, they'll be glad to have Gordon as a replacement.

Despite being in the league since 2012, Gordon is only 30 years old with plenty of time left in his career.

Gordon could have a second-half career resurgence thanks to being reinstated. He's only played in 63 games and has been in shape every time he's returned from a suspension.

The Chiefs don't need Gordon to challenge for the Super Bowl. But they'd benefit from his skill set and Andy Reid could raise the floor of Gordon's talent, as well as that of the Chiefs'.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha