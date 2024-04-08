Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is in a lot of trouble after his recent street-racing car accident. But the question is, how much trouble?

Rice reportedly admitted to being involved in a six-way major car accident in Dallas at the end of March, and he fled the scene after the crash happened. Last week, it was discovered that Rice's car had a little under a half ounce (14 grams) of marijuana in his possession. Not everyone thinks it's a big deal that he had weed on him, including ProFootballTalk analyst Mike Florio.

While it may be the year 2024, with weed being more globally accepted, it is still a punishable offense in the state of Texas. As noted by the Dallas Morning News, minor marijuana possession cases won't be prosecuted at all. If punishable, Rice could spend up to 180 days in jail and receive a $2,000 fine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florio spoke about Rashee Rice and his situation on Monday's episode of ProFootballTalk. While he thinks it is an issue that Rice was racing and fled the scene, he doesn't think it is an issue that he was caught possessing weed.

"We still don't know why he left the scene," Florio said. "They found a small amount of marijuana in the Lamborghini. And I mean in most jurisdictions. Now, who the hell cares? In Texas, it's still illegal. But I mean, who the hell cares about it. Less than an ounce of marijuana being found in a car. The bigger issue is the racing and leaving the scene."

What kind of trouble could Rashee Rice face?

Rashee Rice during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

As a result of his car accident a few weeks ago, Rashee Rice could be in a lot of trouble.

His first offense could be a felony for street racing, which is illegal in Texas. It could rise to a second-degree felony with serious injuries.

Rice could also get another felony for fleeing the scene. Leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury or death is a third-degree felony, and it's a fourth-degree felony if there are no life-threatening injuries.

He could face a Class A misdemeanor for his marijuana possession, but that's up to the court system if it wants to book him for that.

Not to mention, an NFL suspension seems very likely to happen as a result of the events. Rashee Rice could very well miss some time on the field in 2024.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mike Florio and H/T Sportskeeda.