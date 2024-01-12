Who is the highest-paid NFL HC after Bill Belichick's Patriots exit? Top 5 HCs ranked

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday, bringing an end to one of the most successful coaching tenures in NFL history. Belichick was the highest-paid coach in the league in 2023, earning $20 million.

During his remarkable 24-year stretch leading the franchise, the Patriots compiled a 266-121 record and a 30-12 record in the postseason. New England made nine Super Bowls during his tenure, winning six, both of which are the most of any head coach in NFL history.

Let's take a look at the five coaches, all of whom are Super Bowl winners, who are set to replace Belichick and earn the largest paydays in 2024.

Who are the five highest-paid coaches following Bill Belichick's Patriots exit?

#1 Sean Payton

Sean Payton returned to the sidelines in the 2023 season, taking over as head coach of the Denver Broncos. He will earn $18 million per season, with four years remaining on the contract. Payton led the Broncos to an 8-9 record, missing out on the postseason. Denver ranked just 19th in scoring offense and 27th in scoring defense.

#2 Sean McVay

Sean McVay just completed his seventh season leading the Los Angeles Rams. He will earn $15 million, with three years remaining on the contract. McVay led the Rams to a 10-7 record and will face the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round. Los Angeles ranked eighth in scoring offense and 19th in scoring defense.

#3 Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin just completed his 17th season leading the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will earn $12.5 million, with just one year remaining on the contract. Tomlin led the Steelers to a 10-7 record and will face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. Pittsburgh ranked just 28th in scoring offense, however, they were sixth in scoring defense.

#T-4: Andy Reid

Andy Reid just completed his 11th season leading the Kansas City Chiefs. He will earn $12 million, with three years remaining on the contract. Reid led the Chiefs to an 11-6 record and will face the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round. Kansas City ranked 15th in scoring offense and second in scoring defense.

#T-4: John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh just completed his 16th season leading the Baltimore Ravens. He will earn $12 million, with two years remaining on the contract. Harbaugh led the Ravens to a 13-4 record and will have a bye in the Wild Card Round. Baltimore ranked fourth in scoring offense and first in scoring defense.