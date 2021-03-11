Who is the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL?

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an unbelievable trade with the Houston Texans. Arizona acquired former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the 2020 NFL off-season. The trade between the Cardinals and Texans consisted of the following:

-- Houston Texans received: David Johnson, 2021 fourth-round pick, 2020 second-round pick

-- Arizona Cardinals received: DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick

The Arizona Cardinals have definitely won the trade with DeAndre Hopkins being one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. Hopkins put together a tremendous 2020-2021 NFL season for the Cardinals. During the 2020-2021 NFL season, DeAndre Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins signed an extension with the Arizona Cardinals during the 2020 season. The Cardinals have DeAndre Hopkins under contract until the 2025 NFL off-season. With that being said, how much does DeAndre Hopkins make annually after signing his extension with the Cardinals?

How DeAndre Hopkins became the highest paid NFL wide receiver

The Arizona Cardinals signed DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $54 million extension on September 8, 2020. With DeAndre Hopkins signing that extension, it brought his annual salary up to $27 million. Hopkins got a $42.7 million guaranteed at signing.

DeAndre Hopkins is worth every penny that he has earned throughout his NFL career. During his eight years in the NFL, Hopkins has registered six seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving. He has also added three seasons with double-digit touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins has been extremely reliable throughout his career. Hopkins has played 126 games during his career and he has started all 126 games. Hopkins may have the best hands in the NFL, recording three straight seasons with over 100 receptions.

Hopkins is entering his ninth NFL season in 2021. In his ninth year, he is still one of the best, if not the best wide receiver in the league. Let's take a look at how DeAndre Hopkins has become the highest paid and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins Career Stats

-- Receptions: 747

-- Receiving yards: 10,009

-- Touchdowns: 60

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that DeAndre Hopkins plays out the rest of his NFL career in Arizona. Hopkins can be compared to wine, he is just getting better as he ages. He has definitely made the Arizona Cardinals offense better since being traded from Houston.