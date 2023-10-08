Who are the Jaguars-Bills announcers on NFL Network? All about NFL Week 5 game's coverage team 

The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills today in London, with the Week 5 game setting out at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

The first of seven games this season to air on the NFL Network takes place at Tottenham Stadium. Kurt Warner will serve as the color analyst, while Rich Eisen will provide the play-by-play commentary. From the sidelines, Jamie Erdahl will offer insight into the game as it progresses.

NFL Network's pregame broadcast of the game will start at 7:00 a.m. ET, with Chris Rose serving as the host.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jaguars will play in London for a second successive week, becoming the first NFL team to play there twice in a season. Jacksonville had little difficulty in their opening game of the 2023 season in London at Wembley Stadium, beating the Atlanta Falcons easily 23-7 to improve their season record to 2-2.

The Bills, who will serve as the host team in this contest, are coming off of a convincing victory of their own. Last week, they beat the prolific Miami Dolphins 48-20. After losing to the New York Jets to start the 2023 season, the Bills have won their subsequent three games.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bills in Week 5?

Today in London, England, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills will square off.

Kickoff for the game is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Tottenham Stadium, the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, will host this week's matchup as opposed to last week's game, which took place at the Wembley Stadium.

Only NFL Network will broadcast the Week 5 matchup. Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Jamie Erdahl, the network's normal broadcast trio, will handle commentary duties.

NFL+, which is accessible through NFL online resources, including NFL.com and the NFL app, will broadcast the game on multiple platforms for fans who can't access NFL Network.

Additional streaming options for the game include Sling and FuboTV.

The information you need to follow the game today is provided below.

Date: Sunday, October 8

Kick-off: 9:30 A.M. ET

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

TV: Nationally televised on NFL Network

Local channels: Broadcast stations in Jacksonville WJAX and Buffalo WUTV-TV

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+