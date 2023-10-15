Who are Jake Moody's parents, Chad and Lisa? 49ers kicker's family explored

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody is one of the most hyped rookie placekickers in modern NFL history. The Michigan alum was drafted by the 49ers in round three of the 2023 Draft, making him just the second placekicker to be selected in the top 100 since 2016.

Moody comes from a super supportive family, and it was this background that helped him pursue his professional football dreams. In this article, we will shine the light on Jake's parents, Chad and Lisa Moody. So, without further ado, let's pay a visit to the Moodys.

Who is Jake Moody's father, Chad Moody?

Chad Moody is the father of San Francisco 49ers' franchise kicker Jake Moody. According to Chad's LinkedIn profile, he's a product development global total cost supervisor at Ford Motor Company.

The senior Moody has had a plethora of jobs over the years before attaining his current position. Moody worked as a project engineer for two years in Superior Plastic, Inc. between Apr. 1990 and Aug. 1992.

He also took up jobs at Honda of America Mfg, Lear Corporation and Ford Motor Company. It was his years of experience at similar gigs that earned him his promotion to product development global total cost supervisor.

Who is Jake Moody's mother, Lisa Moody?

Lisa Moody is a math teacher at Livonia Public School in Michigan. Lisa has been teaching since Sept. 1997 and remains enthusiastic about her profession to this day.

Lisa Moody studied Elementary Education at Michigan State University. She then bagged her Master of Arts in Special Education from Madonna University. Lisa loves her job, and that's why she has remained a teacher for over 25 years.

Lisa and Chad Moody can regularly be seen at their son's games, a tradition they've carried on since he was in high school and have continued to the NFL level.

How has Jake Moody performed in 2023?

The support is helping, as Jake has had a great start to his NFL career on Super Bowl favorites, the San Francisco 49ers. Moody has made nine out of 10 kicks so far in the league.

Furthermore, in Week 2, Moody made the longest successful kick by a rookie kicker in the 49ers' history. That brought some more spotlight on the Michigan alum, and his parents witnessed the spectacle. Who said kickers couldn't be stars?