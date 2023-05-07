Who is Jalin Hyatt’s brother Devin? All you need to know about new Giants WR’s younger sibling

New York Giants' new boy, Jalin Hyatt, had an incredible college football career, and it's no wonder he got selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He won the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award, a prize for the nation's best receiver, becoming the first Tennessee player to win the prize. However, Jalin Hyatt is one of many talented wideouts in his family.

Step in, Devin Hyatt, his younger brother and a talented receiver in his own right. Devin also aspires to make it to the league someday, and we will spotlight him in this piece.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lou Bezjak @LouatTheState Taylor to Devin Hyatt big gain to TLH 22 58 yards Taylor to Devin Hyatt big gain to TLH 22 58 yards https://t.co/Irov3we2G9

Who is Devin Hyatt?

Devin Hyatt is the younger brother of New York Giants wideout Jalin and one of the better wideouts in the 2023 recruiting class. He represented IMG Academy in Florida and developed a reputation for his natural talent and playmaking.

He was recruited by the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Tennessee Titans, among other teams and was a four-star recruit according to On3 Sports' consensus rankings.

However, in April 2023, Devin Hyatt flipped the switch as he officially committed to the University of Arizona. With this, he became the fourth wide receiver to join Arizona's '23 class, which had a composite rating (recruits plus transfers) of 40th in the nation.

Rivals @Rivals



The Wildcats class now ranks No. 39 nationally:



arizona.rivals.com/commitments/fo… Three-star Florida WR Devin Hyatt -- the younger brother of Tennessee star Jalin Hyatt -- is headed to Arizona.The Wildcats class now ranks No. 39 nationally: Three-star Florida WR Devin Hyatt -- the younger brother of Tennessee star Jalin Hyatt -- is headed to Arizona. The Wildcats class now ranks No. 39 nationally: arizona.rivals.com/commitments/fo… https://t.co/gZKoPDRNl1

Who is the better wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt or Devin Hyatt?

It's too early to say, as Jalin Hyatt is way older than Devin and is already in the NFL while his younger brother is about to start his college career.

However, at the moment, Devin has better measurements, with the new University of Arizona recruit coming in at 6-2 194 pounds, while his older brother has a slight 6-0 189 pounds frame.

It's not all about size, though, as Devin still has much to do if he wants to emulate his 2022 Biletnikoff award-winning brother.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes