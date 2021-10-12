Who is Jay Gruden? Is he related to former Raiders HC Jon Gruden?

With the recent revelations of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden sending emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language, there are questions as to how the NFL was even made aware of these emails.

The NFL is investigating allegations against the Washington Football Team regarding their practices and culture. Bruce Allen, who worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Jon Gruden was head coach, was the president of Washington and is part of those investigations. Some of Gruden's emails that have been released were to Allen.

Stephen White @sgw94 I can't wait till we hear about what his brother Jay Gruden was saying cuz I have a hard time believing he wasn't on that email chain, too. I can't wait till we hear about what his brother Jay Gruden was saying cuz I have a hard time believing he wasn't on that email chain, too.

One aspect of this whole situation is whether Jon Gruden's brother Jay Gruden was also sent these emails. Jay Gruden was the head coach of the Washington Football Team from 2014 to 2019 when he was fired, five games into that season.

Who is Jay Gruden?

Jay Gruden is the younger brother of Jon Gruden. Jay Gruden was a college quarterback at Louisville and had a few stints with the World League of American Football, AFL and Canadian Football League from 1991- 2003.

Jay Gruden actually began his coaching career in 1997, in the midst of his playing career. He was first hired as the offensive coordinator of the AFL's Nashville Kats. Gruden was then hired as the head coach of the AFL's Orlando Predators, where he won two AFL championships.

Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

Jay Gruden .418, Washington

Jeff Fisher .409 Rams

Jim Schwartz .363 Lions

Doug Marrone .348 Jaguars 50 coaches have been w/ 1 team for at least parts of 5 seasons since 2000. Kyle Shanahan's .449 win % w/ #49ers ranks 46th. Only ones worse:Jay Gruden .418, WashingtonJeff Fisher .409 RamsJim Schwartz .363 LionsDoug Marrone .348 Jaguars 50 coaches have been w/ 1 team for at least parts of 5 seasons since 2000. Kyle Shanahan's .449 win % w/ #49ers ranks 46th. Only ones worse:

Jay Gruden .418, Washington

Jeff Fisher .409 Rams

Jim Schwartz .363 Lions

Doug Marrone .348 Jaguars

Gruden came out of retirement and suited up as a player, yet again in 2002, but returned to coaching just a season later.

Jon Gruden then hired his brother Jay as an offensive assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was hired to be the head coach. Jay Gruden held that position for six seasons until Jon Gruden was fired, and he left the organization as well.

In 2009 and 2010, Jay Gruden worked as an offensive coordinator and then head coach of the UFL's Florida Tuskers.

In 2011, the Cincinnati Bengals hired Jay Gruden to be their offensive coordinator, a job that many praised. Gruden's success as the offensive coordinator of the Bengals led to many teams interviewing him for open head coaching positions in the NFL. Jay Gruden's offense led the team to three playoff appearances during his time.

Jay Gruden was then hired to be the head coach of the Washington Football Team. From 2014-2019, Gruden's record as head coach of Washington was 35-49-1, and he was fired after five games into the 2019 NFL season.

Also Read

In 2020, Jay Gruden was the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he, along with the entire staff, was fired when the team finished 1-15.

Jay Gruden hasn't coached since parting ways with Jacksonville last season and may still be considered part of the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team.

Edited by Henno van Deventer