Who is Jeffrey Lurie's wife, Tina Lai? All about Philadelphia Eagles owner's partner

Tina Lai was in attendance for the Philadelphia Eagles' close-fought win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Jeffrey Lurie's wife cheered for the beaten Super Bowl LVII finalists as they secured yet another high-profile win in their comeback season.

In this article, we take a look at Lai, the wife of the Philadelphia Eagles billionaire owner Jeffrey Lurie. We will also briefly talk about their 2013 marriage. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Tina Lai?

Tina Lai is a former restaurant manager and the significant other of Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Lai is originally from Vietnam and came to the United States of America in 1978 as a refugee with her parents while fleeing from the Communist government in Vietnam. Following her family's move to America, all eight siblings (including Tina) and her parents worked super hard to live the American dream.

Eventually, the family started a restaurant, the "Vietnam Cafe," which was subsequently handed over to Benny Lai, one of Tina's brothers.

According to "Philly Mag," Tina Lai helped her brother manage the business, and she was often seen behind the counter at Fu Wah. Tina eventually became the manager of Vietnam Cafe in 2008, and alongside her brother, they grew the "small business" to impressive proportions.

When did Jeffrey Lurie and Tina Lai get married?

Tina Lai met Jeffrey Lurie while Tina was managing her brother's restaurant. The two stayed in touch and married in a private ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 4, 2013. The couple got married just under a year after Jeffrey Lurie and his first wife of over 20 years had announced their divorce.

Renowned filmmaker and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie live together in a $14 million estate in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. The property is located in the suburbs of Philadelphia and was previously owned by philanthropist and media entrepreneur Walter Annenberg.

Lai doesn't hold any official role in the Philadelphia Eagles, even though Jeffrey Lurie's ex-wife retains a part ownership stake with the franchise. However, Lai can be regularly seen along with her husband at Eagles' games, interacting with fans and players and cheering the team looking to win their second Super Bowl ring. '

The couple is regularly joined by celebrity guests who watch Eagles' games in the owners' suite with the Luries.