Who is Jermaine Johnson's girlfriend Hannah Brooke? All about Jets DE's personal life

Jermaine Johnson has had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season. The New York Jets defensive end recorded five tackles and one sack to help his team to a 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Following his impressive defensive outing against the Bills on Sunday, fans have been curious to learn more about Johnson's personal life, especially his girlfriend Hannah Brooke Sanders.

Hannah was born on Sept. 11, 1998, to Jeff and Lora Sanders in Temecula City, California. She also has a sister named Sarah. At school, Hannah showed a keen interest in music and modeling, which she continued to pursue alongside her studies. She even took part in reality TV shows like X-Factor and American Idol to showcase her musical talents.

Hannah later graduated from San Diego State University but kept her focus on a career in music. She also works as a model and appeared on season five of Too Hot Too Handle on Netflix.

Hannah made her relationship with Johnson public on Aug. 28. She posted an image of her with the Jets star after the team's final preseason game against the New York Giants, captioning the post:

"Told him if he got a sack he gets a kiss"

Jermaine Johnson's contract details

New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson

As per Spotrac, Jermaine Johnson signed a four-year contract worth $13,087,443 with the New York Jets after being drafted by them in 2022. The deal includes a $6,698,140 signing bonus and $13,087,443 in guaranteed money,

Johnson ended the 2022 season with 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 14 regular season games. He also recorded five stuffs in his rookie season.

However, he's expected to play a key role for the Jets in the 2023 NFL season. He has got off to an impressive start in Week 1. The New York outfit will hope that the 24-year-old continues his good run for the remainder of the season.