Who is Joe Burrow's agent Brian Ayrault? All about Bengals QB's representative

Joe Burrow is represented by NFL agent and shrewd negotiator Brian Ayrault.

The recent LSU graduate was selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. He decided on a professional agency to represent him a few months before signing with the Bengals.

Even though Cincinnati fans would like to see Burrow accept a local discount, Ayrault's goal is to get the best contract achievable. He will want to ensure that Burrow receives the best salary in the league, especially after Lamar Jackson's new contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow is supported by CAA for on-field matters, but according to Sports Business Journal, the top quarterback is represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME) for off-field issues, including professional endorsements and sponsorships.

Ayrault started working with WME Sports in 2020 to oversee its football section after working with CAA since 2015. Ayrault has almost 17 years of experience working as a football agent, serving the best players, instructors and administrators in the the league.

Many players selected in the first round of the draft and those selected in the top 10 picks are among Ayrault's clients.

Burrow was generally predicted to be the #1 selection before the draft, claiming the Heisman Trophy and the national title. He had one of the most outstanding single campaigns in recent history for a college quarterback, throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Who are Brian Ayrault's NFL clients?

Apart from Joe Burrow, Brian Ayrault also represents other players. They include Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers, Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills, Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins, Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans.

After leading Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season, Ryan Tannehill signed a four-year deal worth $118 million. Buffalo recently inked a $7 million, one-year deal with Leonard Floyd.

By securing Joey Bosa a five-year, $135 million agreement extension with an average annual salary of $27 million, Ayrault elevated him to the top of the non-quarterback pay structure in 2020.

The total guarantees of $102 million and the fully guaranteed sum of $78 million at signing are both records for non-quarterbacks. That demonstrates the types of contracts Brian Ayrault can secure for his clients.

