Who is John Michael Schmitz's fiancee Daniella Lucari? All about the Giants center's to-be wife

The New York Giants picked John Michael Schmitz to fill their spot at center.

A promising Minnesota Golden Gophers candidate, Schmitz might do very well in New York. A top prospect for the 2023 NFL draft, the 24-year-old will be ready for a new start with the upcoming season.

Football isn't the only thing in the center's life. With over 7,000 followers on Instagram, John Michael Schmitz shares content related to the sport, along with his lovely fiancee, Daniella Lucari.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having dated for a long time, the couple got engaged in November 2022. A month later in December, Schmitz shared stunning shots from their engagement photoshoot.

Image Credit: John Michael Schmitz's Instagram account (@jmschmitz60)

Over the months, Schmitz has managed to celebrate every milestone, including Lucari becoming a registered dental hygienist:

"I am so proud of the woman that you have become. You are going to make a difference in the world by putting smiles on people’s faces 🦷 I love you Daniella 😘❤️," JM Schmitz wrote.

Lucari already seems to be a part of the family, spending every important moment with them. She has also traveled to Minnesota with Schmitz's parents to be at his games.

In fact, the couple seems to be already prepping for the wedding, and have a website of their own. The date is scheduled on March 9, 2024, Nassau, the Bahamas selected as the venue.

Daniella with Schmitz and his family, celebrating his First-team All-American honor

In the 'Our Story' section, Schmitz revealed that they met in sixth grade, and Daniella was immediately his grade school crush. They got together around during senior prom, when the football star was away for college. He added:

"Long distance was not easy, especially with a relationship that just started. We spent hours and hours on facetime every night to stay connected with one another."

Daniella, speaking from perspective, stated that she was scared of ruining their friendship.

John Michael Schmitz is a good fit for the New York Giants

Hanging on during round two, the Giants chose John Michael Schmitz with the 57th overall pick. This was an important choice for the team, who have lost center Jon Feliciano to the 49ers and their backup center to the Washington Commanders.

Schmitz, a three-time All Big Ten player, could be an excellent choice for the team.

Charlotte Carroll @charlottecrrll



Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll emphatically said they could see Schmitz's nastiness on film New #Giant C John Michael Schmitz was already wanting to put his helmet and shoulder pads on during a Facetime after he was drafted.Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll emphatically said they could see Schmitz's nastiness on film New #Giant C John Michael Schmitz was already wanting to put his helmet and shoulder pads on during a Facetime after he was drafted.Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll emphatically said they could see Schmitz's nastiness on film

In 2022, he started in all 12 games, blocking for an offense that rushed for 2,698 yards and 33 touchdowns and passed for 2,369 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes