Who is Jonathan Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa? Meet Wantaway Colts star's rep

Jonathan Taylor's agent Malki Kawa is a certified sports agent and CEO of First Round Management.

Kawa is an experienced agent solely or partially responsible for managing and directing the careers of over 200 professional athletes in football, baseball, mixed martial arts, wrestling, racing and eSports. He began his agency in 2005 as a licensed NFL agent and has expanded operations into other major sports.

Kawa represents the All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, MMA legend Jon Jones, tight end David Njoku and linebacker Darius Leonard, among others. He's the man primarily responsible for negotiating the iconic fighter trade deal between the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the ONE Championship mixed martial arts promotions.

About Malki Kawa's agency, First Round Management

Malki Kawa founded First Round Management in 2008, three years after he became a certified NFLPA agent. Kawa created the company with the help of his brothers, Abraham Kawa and Primo Kawa.

According to Kanpai Pandas, First Round Management has a stellar track record of over 15 years of athlete representation, contract negotiations and securing client endorsements and sponsorships.

The agency doesn't shy away from tough negotiations, as evidenced by their stance regarding Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. They always look for the best deal for their clients and are okay with them sitting out to drive home the point.

Other key members of First Round Management include:

Steve Espinosa — Former senior Tech Advisor and Deputy Chief Digital Officer at The White House

Steve Cohen — Partner and Agent’ in the Motion Picture Talent Department and Head of the Atlanta office at UTA (United Talent Agency

Travis Rego — Director of Customer Development at MGM Resorts International.

Is Jonathan Taylor staying with Indianapolis Colts?

While Jonathan Taylor may remain with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2023 NFL season, he will likely suit up for another franchise instead.

Taylor famously requested a trade away from the Colts ahead of the 2023 season, as the Colts refused to offer him an extension on his existing rookie deal. Colts' owner Jim Irsay refused to buckle at the pressure, denying that such a request was made.

Well, the Colts have finally made peace with the possibility of losing their All-Pro rusher just a few weeks into the 2023 season. According to sources, the Colts will seek significant trade compensation for Taylor. The sources said that the team is looking for a first-round draft pick or collection of selections that equates to one.

Though no official trade offers have been made, it's rumored that numerous Super Bowl-caliber teams are exploring the possibility of making an offer for Taylor. Furthermore, interested franchises must consider whether they sign Taylor for the contract extension he seeks.

