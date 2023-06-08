Who is Joshua Jackson Jr.? Former USC DB arrested on multiple rape charges

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) revealed that former University of Southern California cornerback Joshua Jackson Jr. was arrested for allegedly raping three women.

Meanwhile, the L.A. County district attorney’s office revealed that the defensive back was charged with three counts of rape and potentially other sexual offenses. Los Angeles Times reported that detectives are seeking other victims whom Jackson sexually assaulted. They are pleading with potential victims to come out and strengthen their case against him, the report says.

Investigators learned that the three women are from Southern California; two are from Los Angeles, while one resides in San Diego.

Accusations against Joshua Jackson Jr. include raping a fellow USC student at her on-campus apartment. The Westminster-born player also allegedly did the same hideous act to a UCLA student at his apartment. LAPD did not provide any details about the third assault, according to the LA Times report.

The two incidents were believed to have happened between June to September 2020, while the third one happened last March. Jackson Jr.’s bail is set at $1.4 million.

District Attorney George Gascon reacted to the allegations, saying:

“These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault. Now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”

While the investigation proceeds, Joshua Jackson Jr. will be arraigned in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. The case was filed for warrant last June 6.

As of this writing, Jackson Jr.’s Twitter account does not exist. The USC Trojans also took down his page on their official website.

A Summary of Joshua Jackson Jr.’s football career

Jackson Jr. played high school football in Narbonne. After his stint there, he fielded offers from Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and USC Trojans.

He officially committed to the Trojans in March 2019 and signed his letter of intent in December. Joshua Jackson Jr. redshirted his freshman season.

In 2021, he had four solo tackles, five assists, and one interception as a cornerback in seven games.

Unfortunately, the Trojans struggled to a 4-8 record that year. That performance led to Clay Helton’s firing after two games, and Donte Williams took over as interim head coach.

The California native did not play last year due to injuries. Conversely, the Trojans improved to 11-3 under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. USC ended the 2022 season with a Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.

He entered the transfer portal in April 2023, one month before he graduated from USC.

