Who is Julian Love's wife, Julia Love? All about Seahawks CB's partner

Julia Love is a natural skincare brand founder and the wife of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Julian Love. Julia and Julian have been married since 2022 and are expecting their first child together.

In this article, we examine Julia Love's personal life, skincare business and significant other. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Julia Love?

Love is a business graduate of Saint Mary's College and the founder of the skincare brand Natural Baller. She's an outgoing person who posts about her journey on social media and regularly updates her followers.

Julia founded Natural Baller as a Saint Mary's College, USA business student. She created Natural Baller because she spotted the need for a skincare brand that all women could trust and relate to. Natural Baller is a skincare line made up of organic and pure ingredients. The products are geared to nourish the skin and give it a natural glow.

Graduating from Saint Mary's College in 2019, Julia is focused on building her brand and family with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Julian Love. She regularly attends her husband's games and documents their journey on Instagram. The couple is ecstatic to welcome their firstborn into the world.

Who is Julia Love's husband, Julian Love?

Julian Love is a professional American football player and the husband of skincare brand founder Julia.

Love was drafted by the New York Giants in round four of the 2019 NFL Draft. Love performed decently for the Giants during his three-year spell and helped the franchise to a playoff berth in his last season.

Love left the Giants via free agency and signed a two-year contract with the Seahawks. The Notre Dame product hasn't gotten acclimatized to the Seahawks' defense much time, and he's already a crucial part of the new "Legion of Boom."

He's set to be a vital part of the Seahawks' future. However, before Love and Co. look forward to the future, they will need to curb their ongoing losing streak to the end of the 2023 season. This streak threatens to make light of how solid they were at the beginning of the year.

