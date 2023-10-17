Who is Kellen Moore's wife, Julie Wilson? What we know about Chargers HC's partner

After spending time with the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore was hired as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator earlier this year. He's among the NFL's youngest coaching staff members.

Julie Wilson is the wife of Moore. She and Moore first met while they were both students at Prosser High School in Benton County, Washington.

Julie Wilson and Kellen Moore have been happily married since 2011 and have Kyler, a son, and Halle and Madelyn, two daughters, together.

As Wilson seems to be a private person, not much is known about her, making it difficult to determine what she does outside being a wife and mother.

Did Kellen Moore play in the NFL?

During his high school career, quarterback Kellen Moore established numerous records for the state in terms of touchdown passes and completions.

He also established benchmarks for yards, touchdown passes and completions for a single season. He was given a scholarship by Boise State University, thanks to his football talent and hard work.

Moore, who left BSU with a 50-3 record as a starting quarterback, also established a record for the most wins by a quarterback in the school.

He was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history during his era. He assisted in guiding Boise State to four straight seasons with at least 12 victories, including one in which they went 14-0.

He ended his collegiate career as a top passer in almost every significant passing category. During his four-year career at Boise State, he passed for 14,667 passing yards and 142 touchdowns.

Kellen Moore was an undrafted free agent after the 2012 NFL Draft and was signed by the Detroit Lions. Later, he played for the Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for brief periods of time, starting two out of three games in his pro football career.

Moore made the decision to end his playing career in 2018 and become a quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys. In 2019, he received a promotion to offensive coordinator, making him, at the age of 30, the NFL's youngest offensive coordinator.