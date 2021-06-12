Who is Kevin Ware Jr? Why was the former NFL player arrested? 

Kevin Ware Jr. is a former NFL player who played 16 games in the league. Ware played tight end for the Washington Redskins in 2003 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2004.

He had a total of four receptions for 26 yards during his brief NFL career. Before entering the NFL, Ware played college football for the University of Washington.

Kevin Ware Jr.'s chequered past

In May 2010, Ware was accused of running out of a bar without paying his tab. On June 27, 2010, he was arrested for evading arrest in Houston, Texas. The 6' 3", 259-pound Ware was accused of assaulting a valet at a bar, charged with escape and theft and held at the Harris County Jail on a combined $10,000 bond.

In December 2018, he was convicted for intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and was sent to prison for two years.

Why was he arrested this week?

The former NFL tight end hit the headlines again recently after his girlfriend Taylor Pomanski went missing after a house party in late April. Witnesses reported a violent fight between him and Pomaski during the party, and she has not been seen since.

Local authorities have been trying to talk with Ware about his girlfriend's disappearance for the past several weeks.

According to ABC13, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said that Kevin Ware Jr. was arrested after he failed to show up for his bond supervision hearings in April and May. They also revealed that the former San Francisco 49ers tight end was known to be in possession of a controlled substance in May and was caught for possession of a firearm in April and May.

ARRESTED: Kevin Ware Jr., the ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Montgomery Co. for bond violation there.

.

Harris Co. investigators say they have been trying to speak with him for weeks about the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski. pic.twitter.com/QfbGXzBIZO — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) June 11, 2021

Fox News reported that Kevin Ware Jr. was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force at a strip mall in Spring. Deputy Marshal Alfredo Perez said.

"Apparently a lot of people were very scared of this guy. I don't know if they were scared of him because they heard that his girlfriend was missing."

While Kevin Ware Jr. has not been named as a suspect in Pomaski's disappearance, Harris County investigators said the ex-NFL player is a person of interest, along with several other witnesses who have also not come forward.

The case has been changed from a missing person to a homicide investigation.

Edited by BH