NFL Standings 2021: Conference and division leaders after Week 3

After three weeks of the 2021 season, NFL teams are starting to separate themselves from their divisional rivals in the race for the playoffs.

In the AFC, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have jumped out to a fast start, leaving the conference champion Kansas City Chiefs rock bottom in the West. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are the shock leaders in the North, although only one win divides top and bottom.

Over in the NFC, there are three NFL teams with perfect records. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are duking it out in the West, while the Carolina Panthers are a step ahead of defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the South.

With seven NFL franchises from each conference advancing to the playoffs in 2021, almost every team is in the mix for a postseason place. However, those teams starting 0-3 need to start winning fast if they are going to achieve anything in the 2021 NFL season.

NFL – AFC Standings

Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) Denver Broncos (3-0) Tennessee Titans (2-1) Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) Buffalo Bills (2-1) Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) Baltimore Ravens (2-1) Cleveland Browns (2-1) Miami Dolphins (1-2) Houston Texans (1-2) New England Patriots (1-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) New York Jets (0-3) Indianapolis Colts (0-3) Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3)

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) Baltimore Ravens (2-1) Cleveland Browns (2-1) Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)

AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) Denver Broncos (3-0) Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (2-1) Miami Dolphins (1-2) New England Patriots (1-2) New York Jets (0-3)

AFC South

Tennessee Titans (2-1) Houston Texans (1-2) Indianapolis Colts (0-3) Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3)

NFL – NFC Standings

Los Angeles Rams (3-0) Carolina Panthers (3-0) Arizona Cardinals (3-0) Green Bay Packers (2-1) Dallas Cowboys (2-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) San Francisco 49ers (2-1) New Orleans Saints (2-1) Washington Football Team (1-2) Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) Atlanta Falcons (1-2) Chicago Bears (1-2) Minnesota Vikings (1-2) Seattle Seahawks (1-2) Detroit Lions (0-3) New York Giants (0-3)

NFC North

Green Bay Packers (2-1) Chicago Bears (1-2) Minnesota Vikings (1-2) Detroit Lions (0-3)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams (3-0) Arizona Cardinals (3-0) San Francisco 49ers (2-1) Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (2-1) Washington Football Team (1-2) Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) New York Giants (0-3)

NFC South

Carolina Panthers (3-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) New Orleans Saints (2-1) Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

