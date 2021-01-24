NFL: Which teams are still in the playoffs?

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship Game. This contest will be the biggest game of QB Josh Allen's career. He will head into the AFC Championship Game looking to take the Bills back to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are looking to win their second consecutive AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes left the NFL Divisional Round game with an injury, but he is set to play on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady will aim to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl. A win on Sunday would bring Brady to his 10th Super Bowl. The Buccaneers haven't played in the championship game since 2002.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will look to connect early and often against the Buccaneers defense. With the way they moved the ball against the NFL's best defense last weekend, this duo should find success on Sunday. Rodgers is hoping to avenge his lackluster performance in NFL Week 6, when the Packers lost to the Buccaneers.

Here's a look at the four teams that are battling for a spot in the 2021 Super Bowl.

NFL Playoffs: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has made it to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the team's dominant run in the 1990s. The Bills have been to the Super Bowl four times, but they are the only team in NFL history that has lost four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Josh Allen will look to bring the Bills their first victory in the Super Bowl. The Bills offense will need to step up in the AFC Championship Game. Ultimately, the road to the Super Bowl will be on the shoulders of the Buffalo Bills defense.

NFL Playoffs: Green Bay Packers

Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has had an incredible season this year. He will most likely win the NFL MVP Award. that trophy on February 6th at the NFL Awards Ceremony. Rodgers continued to lead the Packers to victories in the NFL playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers have the best offense in the NFL, and they easily outplayed an elite defense last week. The Packers will need to establish their running game early against the Buccaneers defense. If the Packers want to play in the Super Bowl, they will need to rely on a balanced offensive attack.

NFL Playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Since Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the NFL Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns, the discussio surrounding the AFC Championship Game has focused on him. aMahomes was listed as questionable because of the concussion he suffered last week. But it looks like the star quarterback has passed all of the concussion protocols, and he will likely start against the Bills.

The key to the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship will be their offensive line. The team must keep Patrick Mahomes off the ground in order to walk away victorious. Mahomes suffered a concussion, and he can easily be concussed again if the Chiefs can't protect him.

NFL Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are led by the best quarterback to ever play the game of football. Tom Brady owns almost every playoff record in NFL history. Brady has made it to nine Supers Bowls, and he is looking to win his seventh Super Bowl ring.

The key to victory for the Buccaneers is their running game. Leonard Fournette needs to continue his successful run in the 2021 NFL playoffs. If he has a big game on Sunday, the Buccaneers wave a good chance to win the game. But the Buccaneers defense will need to stop the number one offense in the NFL to reach the Super Bowl.