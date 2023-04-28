Who are Luke Musgrave’s parents? Everything you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

Luke Musgrave remains a top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft. With a stellar 2021 season at Oregon State, Musgrave could be a suitable pick for multiple teams this season.

Naturally, the NFL world remains interested in the draft prospect as well as his personal life. This includes his parents, who have remained supportive throughout the tight end's football journey.

Apparently, the Musgrave family name has been connected to football for some years. Before the tight end, his father Doug Musgrave was a backup QB for Oregon.

Furthermore, his uncle, Bill Musgrave was the starting QB at the University of Oregon (1987 to 1990).

Despite Luke choosing the Beavers over Doug's alma mater, he revealed that his father was 'very happy'.

However, Doug and Luke Musgrave aren't the only athletes in the family. According to the 22-year-old, his mother's 'big sport' is skiing. As a result, he has been skiing since he could walk.

“It’s my mom’s big sport. It definitely helped me a lot," he said.

Amy Musgrave, his mother, was a member of the USA's developmental ski team in the 1980s. Luke began skiing at the age of four and has won tournaments in both the United States and Europe. In fact, his extensive skiing history may benefit his game on the football pitch.

Being well-versed in both sports, Musgrave played summer football and skied in winter. As of now, Musgrave's parents seem to be private on social media.

How did Luke Musgrave fare in the 2022 season?

Musgrave's 2022 season was set up to be as iconic as his 2021 was. The Oregon tight end recorded 22 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown in 2021, possibly aiming to do better for the upcoming season.

Considering his game, Musgrave is already a top candidate for the 2023 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, a knee injury derailed his entire 2022 season with the Beavers. He played two games, posting 11 receptions for 169 yards and one score.

Of course, he was allowed to showcase his skills at the NFL Combine.

With his background and performance at its best, Musgrave is gearing up for a successful NFL career.

