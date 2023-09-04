Who is Mason Martin? Karns City football QB in critical condition after on-field collapse

The new NFL season is only a few days away, but some viewers miles away from the biggest teams may have just seen a Damar Hamlin-esque situation, maybe even worse, after a high school quarterback by the name of Mason Martin collapsed last Friday night.

During the third quarter of a game against Redbank Valley in Butler County, the Karns City quarterback suddenly fell unconscious. According to eyewitnesses, he had been staggering, leading a referee to consult him.

The referee later recalled:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I had to talk to him, and when I asked if he was alright, he told me, 'No.' So, that's when I knew something was wrong."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Martin collapsed thereafter and, upon admittance to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, was found to have "significant brain bleed as well as a collapsed lung", his family told KDKA-TV.

In a since-deleted Facebook statement, Martin's mother Stacy King said:

"The truth is we need a miracle. I'm not saying that to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers. No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone's strength and prayers.

"So please pray the way he has always played the game, all out holding nothing back, maybe a little angry, definitely aggressive. We will keep you all updated if anything changes. Thank you, we love you all."

Friend of Mason Martin’s family speaks up on high school QB’s dramatic on-field episode

KDKA-TV also got the chance to interview Shennell Crissman, a family friend of Mason Martin’s whose son was his teammate at East Brady. Heartbroken, she said:

"This little man, this little boy played with so much passion.

“He was worried about everybody and not himself, so if he could do anything to protect his team, that was what he was going to do."

But how did she find out about the incident? As it turned out, said son was at the game:

"He was very shaken up."

Martin’s collapse is not the only health scare his family has been enduring. Stacy King herself is currently battling stage four breast cancer, hence Crissman’s decision to hold a candle vigil:

"They don't think about themselves; they never have.

"They would do it for us in a heartbeat. I mean, they would go out of their way to make everybody feel like they mattered and that's just how the family is."

At the time of the incident, Redbank Valley had been leading Karns City 35-7. The game was called off then and there. Classes around Butler County have been suspended for Monday, and counsellors will be on hand upon their resumption the next day.