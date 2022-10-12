Who is Maxx Crosby's wife, Rachel Washburn?

The Oakland Raiders selected Maxx Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. There, he immediately became beloved with six tackles in his first outing and a 24-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.

In 2021, Crosby had a standout season, setting new records for passes intercepted and quarterback hits. A second-team All-Pro by the AP, he also created personal records for assisted tackles, solo tackles, and combined tackles.

Maxx Crosby's girlfriend, Rachel Washburn, was raised in Hartland, Michigan, together with her brothers Ashley and Chad by parents, Mark and Trisha Washburn. 2013 saw her finish at Hartland High School. She combined playing soccer and studying while in high school.

In her senior year, she was the team captain for the school's soccer squad. Amongst many other achievements, she has also received all-region and all-state honorable mentions. She later enrolled at the Eastern Michigan University and was declared a sports management major.

Despite dating since 2017, Max Crosby and Rachel are not yet married but are engaged. Their ongoing connection is a result of their shared passion for football.

Like his fiancée, Maxx Crosby studied in Eastern Michigan. They allegedly met there and have been dating since.

The couple are not shy about expressing affection on social media platforms. Judging by the photos they choose to post, they are obsessed with each other.

Maxx Crosby made his major announcement to the public in February. He is taken! In Sundance, Utah, Crosby proposed to his future wife, Rachel Washburn, and shared photos of the occasion.

Maxx got shots of the gorgeous engagement ring as well as the time he got down on one knee to pop the question, the second after she answered "yes," and the moments after that.

When Crosby posted a picture of himself and Rachel at the NFL Honors Show with the message "Flyest Forever," he may have suggested that he would be making things "Forever."

reviewjournal.com/sports/raiders… @Raiders Maxx Crosby & fiancee, Rachel Washburn, open up to ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck about his journey from depths of addiction to the life-changing decision he made to finally seek help. Interview will air on Monday Night Countdown at 4:05 p.m. PT .@Raiders Maxx Crosby & fiancee, Rachel Washburn, open up to ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck about his journey from depths of addiction to the life-changing decision he made to finally seek help. Interview will air on Monday Night Countdown at 4:05 p.m. PTreviewjournal.com/sports/raiders…

In addition to being Crosby's well-known fiancée, Rachel Washburn is an entrepreneur. Her Instagram profile states that she manages a Maxx Crosby-specific merchandise site.

Maxx Crosby's career highlights

The Oakland Raiders selected Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft (106th overall). In the 2021 campaign, Crosby would establish several personal records, including records in passes defended and quarterback hits, more than double his previous career highs, and leading the Raiders in the latter category.

Additionally, Crosby established new records for assisted, solo, and combined tackles. As a result, the AP selected Crosby for the second-team All-Pro.

