The Maxx Crosby Story

Maxx Crosby is a survivor, a victor, and a champion. The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end has been through a lot in his short career, and it is delightful that he is back on the right path.

The Eastern Michigan University alum has been stacking sacks, intercepting passes, and making tackles since his days at Colleyville Heritage High School. Crosby always knew he could make the NFL; the only question was whether he could conquer his demons and fulfill his potential in the league.

Here, we will be looking at how Maxx Crosby lived a double life at the start of his NFL career, how he got help, and how he's performed so far this season.

Maxx Crosby lived a double life.

The Oakland Raiders drafted Maxx Crosby in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He entered a franchise that needed a defensive end of his caliber and he turned out to be immense for the Raiders.

However, despite bossing it on the Gridiron, Crosby was living a double life off it and heading down a sordid path of self-destruction. He lived an out-of-control lifestyle going back to his days at Eastern Michigan, where he met and began dating his now-fiancee Rachel Washburn. This path continued until his rookie season with the Raiders.

Maxx said:

“I was doing well to the outside world. I was runner-up to the Rookie of the Year. Everyone’s like, 'Maxx is killing it.' But I was like wild as … I was drinking. I was smoking. I was doing coke here and there. I was off the wall. I’d take a pill. I didn’t even know what it was. It was scary.”

🦅MaddMaxx🦅 @CrosbyMaxx “May You Always Remember To Enjoy The Journey, Especially When Its A Hard One”

-Mamba

#1 🦅 “May You Always Remember To Enjoy The Journey, Especially When Its A Hard One” -Mamba#1 🦅 https://t.co/TqF8vKt13k

Maxx Crosby's road to recovery

However, the turning point came when Maxx Crosby woke up in bed in a pool of sweat in his Las Vegas-area home after prolonged partying. The hopeless feeling was overwhelming, but so, too, was the understanding that it was time to get help.

So, with the help of his fiancée, his agent, and the Las Vegas Raiders, they checked him into rehab on March 11, 2020.

🦅MaddMaxx🦅 @CrosbyMaxx



We had a great time chopping it up on Reaxx! Congrats to @dearicamarie on winning it allWe had a great time chopping it up on Reaxx! bwpod.co/TDKFEv Congrats to @dearicamarie on winning it all 🏆We had a great time chopping it up on Reaxx! bwpod.co/TDKFEv https://t.co/Z7fJu3rNPI

Maxx Crosby's performances in the 2022-23 NFL Season

Since getting help, Crosby has been on a tear, getting back to his best and becoming one of the most feared pass rushers in the league. He was one of the lone bright spots in a Las Vegas Raiders team in significant turmoil last season.

This season, Crosby has racked up 31 sacks, six tackles, and one forced fumble across five games. He is tied for first in the league for forced fumbles and sacks.

Crosby's story is one of caution and redemption. It shows that it's never too late to get help. Please, if you are battling an addiction, you are not alone. Kindly reach out to a supportive agency near your place of residence.

🦅MaddMaxx🦅 @CrosbyMaxx Ask For Help 🏼 Been Through Hell & Back… Anything Is PossibleAsk For Help Been Through Hell & Back… Anything Is Possible💯 Ask For Help🙏🏼 https://t.co/4UJMowywBJ

