Who is Merrianne Do? Meet Chargers fan who went viral and spawned conspiracy theories at Cowboys vs Chargers

If you were watching the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers game last night, you might have seen Merrianne Do. The woman who was riding every emotion throughout the game and found herself on TV multiple times.

But with all the AI robots thought to be in SoFi Stadium, many thought that Do was simply one of them. But as it turns out, she is simply a die-hard Chargers fan.

In fact, she has worked as a pharmacist for nearly two decades at Walgreens, per Marca.com. Meanwhile, her husband is the CMO for CoreVest Finance, which is how they managed to get such good seats. As it turns out, they are also Chargers season ticket holders.

Merrianne Do makes appearance on The Pat McAfee Show

Such was the level of attention that Do received over her appearances on ESPN's telecast on Monday night that she was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about everything in her life.

Do said:

"I wish I was getting paid. I wish I could make myself an AI and as beautiful as I want but at the end of the day, this is me guys. This is me, a crazy mom of four, crazy Chargers fan, crazy freakin football fan. But now it's crazy. It's overwhelming that the whole world thinks this is so different because this is what my kids have had to deal with all their lives."

Do added:

"I am not afraid to hold my fandom out there because at the end of the day, there are so many people in the stands. We all feel the same way. If somebody reaches out to me, I'm all for it. But at the end of the day, I'm not an AI, I'm a real human. And it's okay if people think that I'm an actress."

DO finished:

"They always get me on the Jumbotron because I am freaking nuts. But I've never been on TV, and then somebody comes up to me from the field. And they're like, do you know you're on TV? So I had no idea until at the end, and then I'm like, Okay, why do I have these text messages? And then I realized, okay, so I get home, my mom, my kids are like, 'Mommy, you're on TV.'"

Merrianne Do's life likely never to be the same

After being shown on national television being the crazy fan she described herself to be in everyday life, there is quite the possibility that Merrianne Do's life might not ever be the same going forward.

But in a good way.

Now, at every Chargers game, we imagine that Merrianne Do will be shown on the telecasts cheering on her beloved team whether they win or lose.