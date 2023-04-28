Who are Michael Mayer's parents? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

A top tight end from Notre Dame, Michael Mayer entered the 2023 NFL Draft a top prospect. With the Draft Day 1 wrapped up, one can expect Mayer to be a top pick in Round 2.

However, being in the spotlight warrants some attention to one's personal life. Mayer, who is relatively active on social media, has always prided himself as a family man.

Michael Mayer not too happy about not being the 1st TE off the board Michael Mayer not too happy about not being the 1st TE off the board😯 https://t.co/wTEjWtsw3d

Born to Andy Mayer and Amy Mayer, the tight end remains close to his family. However, despite Mayer's exposure to social media, there is limited information available on his parents. Of course, they have seemingly remained supportive throughout Mayer's football career.

In an earlier interview, Mayer recalled his mom yelling at him when he was a kid, simply to get the ball out of their house. Mayer played basketball as a child and often ended up breaking a few things in their house.

“My first love of basketball was very early on. Man, [I] had a hoop in the living room. My mom always tells me now that I'm a little bit older, she always had to yell at me and tell me to get that ball out of the living room because he was breaking things and lambs were going all over the place.," Mayer said.

Interestingly, Mayer isn't the first Division I football player in his household. His older brother, AJ Mayer, was a 2018 graduate who played backup quarterback for the Miami RedHawks. In fact, he led the Colonels to their state title in 2017.

As per Mayer, his brother playing football helped his family a lot.

“Him [AJ Mayer] going through the recruiting process before me really helped me out,” Mayer said. “It helped my family out, He told me a lot about things and he’s having a good time at Miami.”

How did Michael Mayer fare in the 2022 season?

Michael Mayer remains a standout performer at Notre Dame, making the tight end a player to watch for. Successful in his initial seasons, Mayer's game only improved over the years.

In 2022, Michael Mayer ended his season with 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. As a sophomore, he had 71 catches for 840 yards and seven scores. Furthermore, he also bagged the Consensus All-American honors in 2022. In 2021, he got a Third-Team All-American selection.

In his first season, the Notre Dame tight end caught 42 receptions for 450 yards and two scores. He also earned the Third-Team All-ACC honor.

