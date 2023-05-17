Who are Myles Jack's parents? Former Jaguars LB's family explored

UCLA alum and former Jacksonville Jaguars LB, Myles Jack is one of the more versatile free agents in the NFL. The former Pac-12 Defensive and Offensive Freshman of the Year is out of the league after being let go by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

While we wait for Jack to get a new ball club, let's look at his personal life, specifically his parents. Let's tell you a thing or two about Mr. and Mrs. Jack.

Who is Myles Jack's mother?

Myles Jack's mother is La Sonjia Jack, a strong and industrious woman who significantly shaped the NFL stud.

La Sonjia Jack was born in Illinois, Chicago, to a family with African-American roots. She attended Evanston Township High School (1983-87), after which she enrolled at Arizona State University in 1993 and graduated with a General Business degree in 1995. She then pursued her Master’s degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix, post-graduating in 2003.

Ever keen to improve, La Sonjia Jack enrolled at the University Of Virginia Darden School of Business, where she studied Executive Leadership Development program from 2018 to 2019.

She currently works as AVP of Retail Operations/Quality Assurance for Cox Communications Solutions, a company La Sonjia joined in February 2015. She also operates a non-profit named The LJ Way Foundation, which aims to provide guidance and support to families to deal with complexities while nurturing young athletes.

Who is Myles Jack's father?

Myles Jack's father is H. David Jack, but not much is known about him, as he hasn't been prominent in Myles' life.

He and La Sonjia were married for a while, having two sons during their union, but unfortunately, they grew apart and eventually divorced. Shortly before Myles’ high school days started, La Sonjia and H. David went through a divorce.

Myles Jack's NFL career timeline

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Myles Jack as the 36th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent six years with the Jaguars, serving as a starter when fit, even though he missed a bucketload of games due to injury.

Myles Jack's first season saw him learn the middle linebacker position and earn the starting MLB slot. He ended the year with a stat line of 24 combined tackles, two pass deflections and half a sack in ten starts.

His second season with the Jaguars was markedly better, as he put up a stat line of 90 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections in sixteen starts.

He continued his improvement in his third season, racking up a stat line of 107 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a pass deflection in 16 starts.

Jack regressed in year four, battling with niggling injuries all season. That caused a regression in his stats, as he put up a stat line of 66 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception and four pass deflections in 11 games.

His battle with injuries continued in years five and six, as he struggled to return to his usual high standards. He totaled a stat line of 220 plus tackles, one sack and five pass deflections in his final two seasons in Jacksonville. The Jaguars released him on Mar. 15, 2022.

He signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers two days later but was released by the team a year later. He appeared in 15 regular season games in his sole season at Pittsburgh.

