Who are the NFL's longest-tenured owners? Ranking top 5 ownership groups feat. Virginia Halas McCaskey, Green Bay Packers, Inc., and more

The NFL is a billion-dollar empire and has some of professional sport's wealthiest owners. The league is a marketer's dream, and since the dawn of social media, owners are making more profit by the tens of millions a season.

In this article, we explore the league's longest-tenured owners and their origins. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top bosses behind your favorite franchises.

Top five ownership groups in the NFL

Here are the top ownership groups in the league currently. We will be going from number five to the most-tenured owner in the NFL:

#5 Rooney family, Pittsburgh Steelers - 1933

The Rooney family purchased the Steelers for $2,500 in 1933. They kept it in the family, as lawyer Art Rooney II primarily owns the Steelers.

Rooney II has served as the team's President since 2003, and under his tenure, the Steelers have won two Super Bowl rings. Aside from his position as the president of the Steelers, Rooney II holds an Of Counsel position with the law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

#4 Bidwill family, Arizona Cardinals - 1932

The Bidwill family purchased the Arizona Cardinals in 1932. The team's current President, Michael Bidwill's grandfather, Charles Bidwell, bought the franchise for $50,000. Since then, it has remained in the control of the Bidwell family.

Michael's father became the sole owner of the franchise in 1971, and Michael himself inherited it from his father in 2019.

Aside from being the owner and President of the Cardinals, Michael practiced law as a federal prosecutor for six years in Phoenix, Arizona. He also acted as a ballboy for the franchise during his childhood and early teen years.

#3 Mara and Tisch families, New York Giants - 1925

Giants’ President, John Mara, is the third generation of his family to own the Giants. His grandfather. His grandfather, Tim Mara, founded the franchise in 1925 and bequeathed the team to his sons, Wellington and Jack, on his death.

Fittingly, only the Chicago Bears have been in the hands of one family longer than the Giants. John Mara has been the president since his father died in 2005.

Meanwhile, Steve Tisch is the executive vice-president and chairman of the Giants. Tisch's father, Preston Robert Tisch, is a former co-owner of the Giants. Aside from his executive position with the Giants, Steve Tisch is a successful film producer and businessman.

#2 Green Bay Packers, Inc., Green Bay Packers - 1923

The Green Bay Packers are the sole publicly owned franchise in the NFL. It has been that way for the past 100 years, and that doesn't look like it's going to change anytime soon.

The Packers have about 5.2 million shares, and no one is allowed to hold more than 200,000 shares. Interestingly, the Packers are also one of the greatest franchises in NFL history, as they have been successful in basically every decade since the 1980s.

#1 Virginia Halas McCaskey, Chicago Bears - 1920

The NFL's longest-tenured owner is none other than Virginia Halas McCaskey. The matriarch of the Halas Family inherited it from her father, Bears founder and owner George Halas.

Virginia Halas McCaskey became the oldest owner of an American sports franchise in 2014, and her entire career has revolved around her beloved Bears. She's the longest-tenured owner in the National Football League.